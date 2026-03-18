Nine uncapped players named in Ireland’s squad for Women’s Six Nations

Ireland head coach Scott Bemand has named a 36-strong squad for the Women’s Six Nations that includes nine uncapped players.

Forwards Beth Buttimer, Jemima Adams Verling, Eilís Cahill, Aoibheann McGrath and Sophie Barrett, along with uncapped backs Alana McInerney, Caitríona Finn, Niamh Gallagher and Robyn O’Connor will all be hoping to win a first cap, with most impressing the coaching staff during the Celtic Challenge tournament.

Erin King will captain the side, with the campaign getting under way on Saturday, April 11th with a game against world champions England at Twickenham (kick-off 2.45pm).

Ireland’s campaign will wrap up with a first standalone women’s international at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, May 17th against Scotland (kick-off 2.30pm). Over 15,000 tickets have already been sold for the match.

Ireland will also break new ground out west when they play their first Six Nations match in Galway, taking on Italy at the Dexcom Stadium on Saturday, April 18th (kick-off 5.40pm). Ireland’s second home match will be played at the Affidea Stadium in Belfast on Saturday, May 9th against Wales (kick-off 6.30pm).

Ireland women's head coach Scott Bemand has signed an extension to his contract up to the 2029 Women's Rugby World Cup. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Ahead of the Six Nations campaign, Bemand has signed a new contract with the IRFU that will run up to the 2029 Women’s Rugby World Cup in Australia.

The 47-year-old Englishman led Ireland to the quarter-finals of last year’s tournament, where they were beaten 18-13 by France. Former England attack coach Bemand was appointed on an initial three-year deal in July 2023, replacing Greg McWilliams.

“It is a great privilege to sign on for another Rugby World Cup cycle with the IRFU and reaffirm my commitment and belief in the squad and programme moving forward,” Bemand said in a statement.

“We have made positive progress in recent years but we know there is more to come from our group and are excited to build on the foundations we have laid.”

On the make-up of the squad for the Six Nations, Bemand added: “Following on from last year’s Rugby World Cup, we’ve got a strong core of experienced players who have been central to the journey we have been on as a squad, alongside some emerging talent that have come through the pathways and underage system.

“We had a positive three-day camp in January to lay the foundations for what’s ahead and the group – both players and staff – are excited to come back together now to narrow the focus on the challenges ahead. We have a number of exciting opportunities in front of us and there is a real sense of belief, purpose and determination within the group to continue the hard work and progress our game further over the weeks and months ahead.”

Ireland squad for 2026 Women’s Six Nations

Forwards (21): Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen/Cooke/Ulster)*, Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian/Munster)*, Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian/Munster)*, Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian/Munster), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Brittany Hogan (Sale Sharks), Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), Erin King (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(capt), Aoibheann McGrath (Ballincollig/Munster)*, Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster), Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs), Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby), Grace Moore (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby), Niamh O’Dowd (Gloucester-Hartpury), Ellena Perry (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby), Ailish Quinn (Galwegians/Connacht), Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere/Ulster), Jemima Adams Verling (Galwegians/Connacht)*, Aoife Wafer (Harlequins), Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs).

Backs (15): Enya Breen (Blackrock College/Munster), Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster), Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow/Leinster), Caitríona Finn (UL Bohemian/Munster)*, Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster), Niamh Gallagher (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby)*, Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster), Anna McGann (Railway Union/Connacht), Nancy McGillivray (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian/Munster)*, Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Robyn O’Connor (Old Belvedere/Leinster)*, Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College/Connacht), Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College/Connacht).

* denotes uncapped