Nine-try PBC cruise to Munster Senior Cup win over St Munchin’s

Munster Schools Senior Cup final: Presentation Brothers Cork 51 St Munchin’s 3

Presentation Brothers Cork completed one of the all-time dominant runs to a Munster Schools Senior Cup title with a 48-point victory over St Munchin’s at Virgin Media Park.

Ger Burke’s side swept through their seven games scoring 363 points and conceding just 42 with an average winning margin of 52-6.

They maintained that form through the final in a nine-try cruise, with a mix of forward power and backline flair, orchestrated by outhalf David Nolan. Bobby O’Callaghan racked up the scoreline with a second-half brace.

Pres jump clear atop the roll of honour with Rían MacFarlane O’Shea collecting the Garrett Fitzgerald Cup to mark their 33rd title, one ahead of Christian Brothers College.

In their first final since 2012, Munchin’s came out with some fired-up defence. When they opened the scoring in the sixth minute with an Oisín Madden penalty, it was just the second score against Pres’s defence in the knockout rounds.

But Munchin’s lineout was creaking under pressure and they were made to pay for a second lost throw through a Nathan MacCarthy maul try. Daniel Murphy perfectly judged the conversion into the wind.

By the 13th minute, it was 12-3. A brilliant Nolan offload to Murphy created the space for Harry Galvin Carty’s try before Murphy’s conversion drifted wide.

MacFarlane O’Shea then diverted Michele Ferrara’s chip into Nolan’s hands and the outhalf sprinted from halfway to the tryline. Murphy’s conversion tailed off to the left.

Pres had their fourth try in the 26th minute. Frankie Óg Sheahan’s switchback pass sent Alex Moloney storming through the ruck and he steered around the last defender to race over with Murphy’s kick making it 24-3.

PBC's George McSweeney evades St Munchin's Darragh Mullane. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

They added another try before the break when Olan Healy was adjudged to have dropped the ball backwards and Murphy picked up the pieces to go over. The fullback added an outstanding touchline conversion for 31-3 as they turned to play with the wind after the break.

Tom Murray ripped the ball from a Munchin’s maul to enable Pres’s sixth try. Moloney barrelled through a tackle, Murphy fixed the last defender, and O’Callaghan dashed away down the left flank to score.

Pres gained a numerical advantage when Paddy O’Driscoll was yellow-carded but Munchin’s showed commendable grit to weather the spell without conceding.

But once Munchin’s were restored to 15, Pres added three late unconverted tries. First, Murphy, Moloney, and O’Callaghan combined for the latter to dash in from halfway.

Then, George McSweeney wheeled away down the right before producing an offload from the turf for Bobby Waters to dive over.

Finally, Gearóid Coughlan was involved before Dan O’Leary picked up a loose ball to burst over from outside the 22.

PBC: D Murphy; O Healy, A Moloney, H Galvin Carty, B O’Callaghan; D Nolan, F Sheahan; F O’Sullivan, N MacCarthy, D Sheehy; T Murray, C Bruhn; E Dooley, C Bohan, R MacFarlane O’Shea (capt). Replacements: R Dillon for Bohan (56 mins), G McSweeney for Healy, S McKenna Carroll for MacCarthy, B Waters for Bruhn (both 57), M Fitzgerald for Sheehy (60), G Coughlan for O’Callaghan, L O’Brien for Sheahan, M Riordan for O’Sullivan, J Healy for Dooley (all 65), D O’Leary for Murphy, C McLoughlin for Murray (69).

ST MUNCHIN’S: R Angley; D Mullane, B Minogue, M Ferrara, E Quinn; O Madden, T O’Brien; B Meagher, M Landers, C Dillon; Callum McGrath, Cillian McGrath; R O’Brien (M Keane 69), J Meaney (capt), D Foley (M Landers 52). Replacements: S McGlynn for Landers (30 mins), D Colgan for Meagher (32-52), S Bisette for Cillian McGrath (33), P O’Driscoll for Angley (HT), O Gleeson for Dillon (HT-52), A Fennell for Ferrara (52), D Newman for Quinn (59), J Browne for Madden, K Yoxall for Meagher (all 65) Angley for Minogue, S Frost for O’Brien, M Keane for O’Brien (all 69).

Referee: P Sheehan.