Marist Athlone defend Connacht crown as they hold off Sligo Grammar at the death

Marist College celebrate with the cup after their victory over Sligo Grammar in the Connacht Schools Senior Cup final at Dexcom Stadium in Galway. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Connacht Schools Senior Cup final: Marist College, Athlone 24 Sligo Grammar 19

Marist Athlone lived up to their billing when delivering their fifth Connacht Schools Senior Cup crown at Dexcom Stadium with victory over Sligo Grammar for the second year in a row.

In the fourth successive final between the two schools, the midlanders were deserved winners, with their physical superiority helping them dominate the exchanges on a perfect afternoon for rugby.

It was Sligo that enjoyed the upper hand early on, scoring after 10 minutes. Seán Cashell secured lineout ball before the backrow made inroads, with openside Alistair Hewson eventually bursting through to open an early 5-0 lead.

Marist replied eight minutes later, capitalising on territorial control and ball retention. They eventually made it pay when hooker Peter Daniel Sunny burst over, and James McGettrick converted to put them 7-5 in front after 20 minutes.

Gaining confidence, Marist delivered a superb try as they continued to put the ball through the hands. And when Ciarán West crashed over and fullback Andre Henson converted, the defending champions were 14-5 ahead, a scoreline they took into the break.

Marist College’s Adam Peter Murphy celebrates after scoring his side’s first try of the game. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

They continued to control the narrative with a superbly created try after the break. Once again their ability to put the ball through the hands kept their opponents on their toes, and West again made it count, with Henson adding the extras to open up a 21-5 lead.

Sligo found a way back into the game following a yellow card. After centre Andrew Deegan was held up just shy of the line, it was left to fullback McGettrick to get over to leave the score 21-12 in favour of Marist Athlone.

A well-struck penalty from Henson gave the champions some breathing room as they pushed the lead out to 24-12, and their superior pack ensured Sligo struggled to make the breakthrough, despite creating opportunities.

Eventually Sligo were rewarded for their tenacity. Having taken territorial control for long periods, they made the breakthrough after Ronan Mullan was held up just shy, before flanker Aron Martin delivered, and Ben O’Connor added the extras to leave five points between the sides.

It made for a nail-biting finish, with Athlone missing a chance to make it a two-score game after a penalty hit off the upright before they held out for the victory.

MARIST COLLEGE: A Henson; P O’Sullivan, O O’Donoghue, D Glennon, A Cotton; D Murray, O Egan; C West, A Murphy, P Sunny; J McSharry, P Bourke; R Colleran, J Finnan, K Byrne.

Replacements: H Hannon for Sunny (30 mins); D Dullea for West (57); J Kelly for McSharry (64).

SLIGO GRAMMAR SCHOOL: J McGettrick; K Kalu, B Hanrahan, A Deegan, L O’Neill Markey; B O’Connor, A Ryan; C Moffatt, W Draper, M Bradley; S Cashell, O McNamara; A Martin, A Hewson, R Mullan.

Replacements: R Burrows for Cashell (h-t); S Carnegie for Bradley (41 mins); M O’Grady for O’Neill-Markey (57); E Barrett-O’Neill for McNamara (61); S Cashel for McGettrick (67); A Symmons for Draper, L O’Connor for Hanrahan (both 70).

Referee: Shane Tuohy.