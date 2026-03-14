Andy Farrell ‘proud as punch’ as Ireland secure Triple Crown win against Scotland

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell after the Guinness Men's Six Nations match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Picture date: Saturday March 14, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Andy Farrell declared himself to be “proud as punch of everyone involved” after a memorable 43-21 win over Scotland secured a fourth Triple Crown in the last five years. The bonus-point win left them as the clubhouse leaders on 19 points, three above France ahead of the finale in Paris (kick-off 8.10pm Irish time) and needing England to restrict the home side to no more than two match points in order to reclaim the Six Nations title.

But the outcome of the title could not darken the immediate after match glow of winning a pulsating Triple Crown shoot-out with Scotland, who last won a Triple Crown in 1990, and lifting the trophy in front of an engaged Aviva Stadium full house.

Starting from the 36-14 opening night loss in Paris, it has been quite a turnaround to win four games in a row and ensure a fourth top two finish in the last five seasons.

“It’s been a hell of an eight weeks and winning matters, but what’s happened over that eight weeks matters more to us in a sense that there’s a lot of firsts with the first caps – first Six Nations, first taking it to the final week when it matters for quite a few people in our group.

“How the group have come together and navigated their way through that has been pretty special, so therefore we grow massively because of it and the group has become more resilient because of that.”

Ireland also extended their record-winning run over Scotland to a dozen matches but it’s doubtful that the Scots have ever travelled to Dublin in such a confident frame of mind since their win at Croke Park in 2010, before which their last win in this ground was at the old Lansdowne Road in 1998.

Scotland fired plenty of shots too, scoring three tries and having much more of the possession, 23.7 minutes (or 54 per cent) compared to Ireland’s 19.2, in being repelled many times more by an Irish side which made 232 tackles.

“That’s why it was so pleasing, they played bloody well,” admitted Farrell. “They kept banging the door down, the whole time, but I thought we had a ruthless edge to us in how we defended and converted in the 22, I suppose that was the story of the game really.”

Ireland's Darragh Murray, Michael Milne and Bundee Aki celebrate a turnover. Photograph: Inpho

The game was still very much in the balance at 26-21 in the 65th minute when Farrell took the unprecedented step of bringing on six players simultaneously, namely Michael Milne, Rónan Kelleher, Finlay Bealham, Nick Timoney, Ciaran Frawley and Bundee Aki.

“It wasn’t pre-planned, no. Nothing’s ever pre-planned with us in regards to substitutions. It was just what was needed because, again, Scotland were battering the door down, they were.

“You trust the bench that you’ve got. It was nice to bring six all on together so that Bundee didn’t get the cheer all on his own. That was the main plan really,” quipped the Irish coach.

But the introduction of Aki, in addition to another Six Nations debutant in the try-scoring 24-year-old Connacht lock Darragh Murray, meant that Farrell has also used 35 players in this Six Nations, more than any of his previous six. Given the high injury profile, Farrell has taken a deep dive into Ireland’s depth chart, which was also hugely satisfying for him.

Farrell singled out Murray, highlighting his try, charge down and lineout work, Milne and Tom O’Toole, who has come through just his second Irish start at loose-head with a big 65-minute shift featuring 21 tackles.

“It’s amazing what he’s done, he should be unbelievably proud of himself because it’s a tough thing to do, but how he’s handled it, and you saw the scrum today, how he stood up is a fantastic story.

“And then obviously Stu McCloskey. He should definitely be in the running for player of the tournament. But for him to back it up five games on the trot is new, certainly in this format, but to perform and be consistently performing to that higher level is amazing, and it’s all because he’s playing in a squad that’s unbelievably close and connected to one another.

“I thought Caelan [Doris] had one of his best games that he’s played in his career, never mind over the last six weeks, barring the penalty that he give away.”

“Two,” Doris interjected with a wry smile.

“Two penalties, yeah. So again, we could talk here all night about the group and what this last eight weeks has meant to us, but unbelievably proud is the word.”

Ireland’s Caelan Doris and Blair Kinghorn of Scotland. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Farrell had noted how the estimated Green Army had sung The Fields of Athenry around Twickenham in the last 10 minutes of the 42-21 win there in round three, and this was repeated after Timoney and Beirne combined to win a turnover penalty near the Irish line in the 77th minute.

“Well I think Caelan, you said it yesterday,” said Farrell turning to his captain alongside him. “It’s our responsibility to make sure that that happens, that we bring the crowd into the game and on both occasions we’ve done that.

“I don’t think we’ve heard the crowd like that for some time here and that’s what we’re chasing, to all be in it together, that’s what we’ve done in the past and hopefully people can see the signs of where we’re going in the future as well.”

With that, the players headed into the night, although not too far away, as a favour from England would mean a second trophy presentation somewhere in the Aviva, albeit less well-attended. And so would they be cheering for England?

“We are tonight,” said Doris. “It’s unique as an Irishman to be cheering them on, but we certainly will be tonight. The usual function upstairs, enjoy a few beers, enjoy the Triple Crown.

“Like, it’s special. We reflected on that during the week and how until the last 15 years or so that it’s not a commonly done thing here.”

Indeed, Ireland have only 15 in 143 years, but nine of them have come since 2004.

“So we’ll enjoy that for what it is and obviously be watching on keenly later too.”