Ireland to open home Nations Championship series against Argentina on a Friday night

Ireland will begin their first home Nations Championship campaign against Argentina on Friday, November 6th at the Aviva Stadium as dates for the ‘Northern Series’ were confirmed on Wednesday.

The last time Ireland faced Los Pumas was in 2024 when a strong first half was just enough to hold out for a 22-19 win in an exciting encounter that saw Thomas Clarkson and Sam Prendergast win their first caps.

Ireland will play their other two games on Saturdays, with Fiji the visitors on November 14th and world champions South Africa in town on November 21st. The kick-off times are yet to be confirmed for the three games.

Their November campaign will finish with a trip to Twickenham for the Grand Finals weekend, which will run from Friday, November 27th to Sunday, November 29th.

Ireland will start their Nations Championship ‘Southern Series’ campaign with Tests against Australia in Sydney on July 4th, before taking on Japan a week later, with that game set to take place at a yet to be confirmed Australian venue. Their final game of the season will be against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on July 18th.

Ireland’s Nations Championship fixtures

Southern Series

Australia v Ireland, Saturday, July 4th, Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Japan v Ireland, Saturday, July 11th, Venue TBC

New Zealand v Ireland, Saturday, July 18th, Eden Park, Auckland

Northern Series

Ireland v Argentina, Friday, November 6th, Aviva Stadium

Ireland v Fiji, Saturday, November 14th, Aviva Stadium

Ireland v South Africa, Saturday, November 21st, Aviva Stadium

Grand Finals Weekend

Friday 27th, Saturday 28th & Sunday 29th, Twickenham, London