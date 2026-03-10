Munster’s Niall Scannell announces he will retire at the end of the season

Munster’s Niall Scannell has announced his retirement from professional rugby at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old is Munster’s most-capped hooker of all-time and one of just 17 players to have made 200 or more appearances for Munster. In total, he made 208 appearances, scoring 23 tries.

On the international stage, he earned 20 Ireland caps and featured in four games at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Announcing the news, Niall Scannell said: “It’s been a dream journey but the time has come to hang up the boots. I’m finishing this chapter with nothing but gratitude. I’m honoured to have been able to play my whole professional career with my home club, with some of my best friends, my brother and my cousin.

“It has been a dream come true to represent Munster as many times as I have and it was a particular highlight to be able to represent my country.”

Head Coach Clayton McMillan said: “Playing at the highest level in such an attritional position is a fantastic achievement and Niall will have a big role to play in his final months at the club.

“He is one of the leaders in our group and makes a massive contribution on and off the field.

“It’s pretty unique to have two brothers play 200-plus games for the same club and I was delighted to see him follow his brother Rory in reaching the special landmark this season.”

So far this season, Scannell has made nine appearances and reached his landmark 200th cap away to Scarlets in the URC opener.