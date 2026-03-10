England recall Ollie Chessum but keep faith with misfiring backline for France

Steve Borthwick has recalled Ollie Chessum to his beleaguered side for England’s final Six Nations match against France but otherwise stuck by the same underfire players who suffered defeat against Italy.

Chessum comes into the side at blindside flanker to add to England’s lineout options but Borthwick has named an unchanged back line despite last weekend’s humiliating first ever defeat by the Azzurri which extended England’s losing run to three matches. Guy Pepper switches to openside flanker with Sam Underhill – who was a late call-up for the injured Tom Curry against Italy – returning to the bench.

After the record defeat by Ireland, Borthwick ripped up his side and made 12 changes but on this occasion he has kept faith in his charges with a determination to double down on the kick-heavy tactic employed so far in the championship.

As a result, Ben Spencer and Fin Smith continue as the halfbacks with Seb Atkinson keeping his place at inside centre and Tommy Freeman remaining in the No 13 jersey. Cadan Murley and Tom Roebuck are on the wings with Elliot Daly sticking at fullback – Borthwick opting against turning to Marcus Smith or George Furbank.

Up front, Jamie George, who was in the wars against Italy and required repeated treatment, stays at hooker with Ellis Genge and Joe Heyes again the props. Alex Coles keeps his place alongside the captain Maro Itoje in the secondrow with Pepper and Ben Earl joining Chessum in the backrow. Chessum is a lock by trade but impressed on occasion in the backrow when deployed there by Andy Farrell during last summer’s British & Irish Lions tour of Australia.

On the bench Luke Cowan-Dickie, Bevan Rodd and Trevor Davison provide frontrow cover with Chandler Cunningham-South and Henry Pollock joining Underhill in a 6-2 split. Jack van Poortvliet and Marcus Smith are also among the replacements.

“It’s a huge challenge under the lights in Paris against a very strong France side,” said Borthwick. “England versus France is one of the great rivalries in international rugby and we’re looking forward to the occasion.”

England (team v France): E Daly; T Roebuck, T Freeman, S Atkinson, C Murley; F Smith, B Spencer; E Genge, J George, J Heyes; M Itoje (capt), A Coles; O Chessum, G Pepper, B Earl. Replacements: L Cowan-Dickie, B Rodd, T Davison, C Cunningham-South, S Underhill, H Pollock, J van Poortvliet, M Smith.