Six Nations debuts galore for Ireland as Andy Farrell shakes up pack for Wales

Continuing the trend of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this season, Andy Farrell has made five changes to his starting XV for Friday night’s meeting with Wales at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 8.10pm).

Although Farrell could have left well enough alone after the record 42-21 win at Twickenham before the rest week, all told he has made seven changes to the matchday squad, with the five newcomers on a bench which features uncapped 24-year-old Ulster scrumhalf Nathan Doak.

Nick Timoney has been handed a full Six Nations debut on the back of three impressive performances as a replacement, while Jack Conan has been restored at blindside after illness forced his late withdrawal for the England game, for which he had been named on the bench.

Data in rugby and Ireland’s tactical revolution explained Listen | 34:37

Like Timoney, Rónan Kelleher has also been promoted, with Tom Stewart in line for his Six Nations debut off the bench as Dan Sheehan is rested. Despite also performing well in Twickenham, Joe McCarthy and Josh van der Flier drop to the replacements, with Tadhg Beirne moving from blindside to secondrow.

There is a fourth change in the pack, with Tom O’Toole named for his first Test start at loosehead after Jeremy Loughman joined Andrew Porter, Paddy McCarthy and Jack Boyle on the injury list.

The only difference from the backline which started in Twickenham is also enforced, with Jacob Stockdale restored in place of the injured James Lowe despite Tommy O’Brien’s try-scoring appearance against England.

Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park in action against England's Maro Itoje. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Otherwise, the backline is retained, with man Jamison Gibson-Park again partnering Jack Crowley at halfback. Outstanding in Twickenham, Friday’s game marks Gibson-Park’s 50th Test for Ireland, having made his debut off the bench against Italy in October 2020.

Among the replacements, Michael Milne returns to the matchday squad after his try-scoring Six Nations debut against France, while Thomas Clarkson is also restored having featured against France and Italy.

And it’s another good day for Ulster as five of the northern province’s players have been included in the starting XV. In addition to Stewart, Doak is set to make his international debut having been promoted to the matchday squad ahead of Craig Casey.

Farrell has retained the 5-3 bench split, where Tom Farrell has been recalled ahead of Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw for the makings of another Six Nations debut, and Ciarán Frawley has been retained ahead of Sam Prendergast.

IRELAND: Jamie Osborne; Robert Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Tom O’Toole, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne; Jack Conan, Nick Timoney, Caelan Doris (capt). Replacements: Tom Stewart, Michael Milne, Thomas Clarkson, Joe McCarthy, Josh van der Flier, Nathan Doak, Tom Farrell, Ciarán Frawley.

WALES: Louis Rees-Zammit; Ellis Mee, Eddie James, Joe Hawkins, Josh Adams; Dan Edwards, Tomos Williams; Rhys Carre, Dewi Lake (capt), Tomas Francis; Dafydd Jenkins, Ben Carter; Alex Mann, James Botham, Aaron Wainwright. Replacements: Ryan Elias, Nicky Smith, Archie Griffin, Adam Beard, Olly Cracknell, Kieran Hardy, Jarrod Evans, Loue Hennessey.