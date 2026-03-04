Rugby

Former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie takes All Blacks job and targets World Cup glory

Rennie succeeds Scott Robertson in one of biggest jobs in rugby

New Zealand new head coach Dave Rennie speaks to media during a press conference on Wednesday. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images
Wed Mar 04 2026

Dave Rennie has been named the new coach of the All Blacks and charged with taking New Zealand to a fourth World Cup triumph in Australia next year.

The 62-year-old former Wallabies coach beat out Jamie Joseph for one of the biggest jobs in world rugby after an extensive recruitment process that started when Scott Robertson stepped down in mid January after a critical review.

“Coaching the All Blacks is an incredible honour. I’m extremely proud to have been entrusted with this role and understand the expectations that come with it,” Rennie said in a New Zealand Rugby statement.

“I’m really clear on the way I want the All Blacks to play and I look forward to working with the players, management team, and the rugby community. We have a lot of talent here and we will be working extremely hard to make the country proud.”

More to follow.

