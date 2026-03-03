Paul O’Connell warns of Welsh threat, pointing to ‘hints’ of a re-emergence

Assistant coach Paul O’Connell says Ireland have elements to improve on in their play. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

It will take a different kind of mental flip from Ireland for their fourth match of the Six Nations against Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night (kick-off 8.10pm).

It’s quite a contrast to England in Twickenham, where Ireland recorded a record 42-21 victory. Wales arrive winless so far in this year’s championship, somewhat forlorn and written off by many.

However, reports from Wales Online say the Welsh players have “drawn a line in the sand” and they intend to bring the same performance levels from the match against Scotland over to Dublin.

In their best outing so far, they were just seven minutes away from holding out against Gregor Townsend’s side, finally losing out 26-23.

But for Irish assistant coach Paul O’Connell, Wales have been simmering and are visibly improving with each round of games. Ireland will not fall victim to underestimating the Welsh, who are facing into a possible 15-game Six Nations losing streak.

“Listen, we don’t probably expose ourselves to it (Welsh negativity) as much as other people do,” said O’Connell.

“For us, it’s about getting excited about doing our thing. That’s what it’s always been since I’ve come in under Andy [Farrell] and that’s one of the things I really enjoy. For sure, we focus on the opposition but probably less than we did in my playing days.

“Having said that, I think Wales have excellent players, they’ve really good athletes, really good coaches. I know a lot of their coaches really well.

“You’ve seen hints of it in the last few months. I think Wales are going to get better and better. We’re expecting a tough game but we just want to see us getting better at what we do.”

The Welsh coaching ticket of head coach Steve Tandy, Danny Wilson – who coached at Harlequins – and Matt Sherratt have been slowly bringing together the newer pieces after Wales lost many of their experienced players.

Like Ireland losing Johnny Sexton, Peter O’Mahony, Cian Healy and Conor Murray to retirement, so too have several influential figures retired from Wales.

Ireland take on England in the maul during the Six Nations match at Twickenham on February 21st. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Not only does the team lose the quality of the individuals but also the way their experience influences others, especially those players just coming into the squad for the first time.

“I was thinking this morning about some of the players that have left [Wales],” said O’Connell. “The Sam Warburtons of this world. Justin Tipuric, Alun Wyn Jones. The influence they have around the playing group is absolutely massive.

“We’ve experienced it ourselves here with the likes of Johnny, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray going. How they train and how they prepare and how they care about the team. The difference they make to everyone around them is phenomenal.

“So, I’m sure a few of those leaders are going to begin to emerge now for them over the next few years. I think they have what it takes to start getting better. We’ve seen it already. I don’t think some of the results we’ve seen in the past from Wales are going to continue.”

O’Connell’s assessment of the Irish lineout, one of his areas of coaching expertise, is that it could be better than it has been over the opening three matches.

The attacking maul off the lineout has not been one of the standout features of Ireland’s play – a set piece from which hookers Dan Sheehan and Rónan Kelleher have scored so many Irish tries in the past.

Ireland lost one lineout from 17 against France, and one from 10 against both Italy and England. But it is not so much that the lineouts have been lost, with Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan among the best at securing ball.

It is more that their effectiveness as a dangerous attacking platform for Ireland has lost some edge. Ireland have not been getting the sharpness they want or launching off them as effectively as in the past.

“It (the lineout) was probably okay,” said the Ireland assistant. “We conceded a maul try against Italy which was disappointing. We haven’t mauled much ourselves. We haven’t scored a maul try.

“A little bit sloppy against Italy, certainly towards the end of the game. Our ball winning was good against England, but we won great ball at the tail, we didn’t deliver it properly. It probably goes down in the stats as a 100 per cent lineout, but really we didn’t get a lot out of it.

“It’s an important part of the game for us and a part of the game that the lads have worked really hard on. It’s probably a little bit better than it was in that New Zealand game in the autumn for sure. But there still is room for improvement.”