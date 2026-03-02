Outhalf Sam Costelow ruled out of Wales’ Six Nations clash against Ireland

Wales outhalf Sam Costelow has been ruled out of the Ireland game with an ankle injury. Photograph: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Wales outhalf Sam Costelow has been ruled out of Friday’s Six Nations match against Ireland in Dublin.

Costelow has not recovered from an ankle injury he sustained in the defeat to Scotland but could return in time for his country’s final match of the tournament against Italy.

Costelow’s absence could mean a swift return to the starting line-up for Dan Edwards, who was dropped against Scotland after playing in the previous seven matches.

Jarrod Evans is also an option and Wales’ attack coach Matt Sherratt praised the level of competition between his side’s current group of number 10s.

Sherratt told a press conference: “There’s a real tussle going on with the 10s at the moment.

“Dan [Edwards] was starting in the autumn and started the Six Nations. Sam has trained the house down and deserved that start.

“It’s up to the two remaining for this week now to fight it out to start at the weekend.”

Meanwhile, Ben Earl insisted England have a “glint in their eye” following a clear-the-air meeting in which players put their hands up to underperforming against Scotland and Ireland.

Senior players gathered last Wednesday to pick apart the reasons for the successive emphatic losses which removed the team from title contention with two rounds still to play.

Italy in Rome are the next assignment and Earl, who will win his 50th cap at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, believes England are ready to emerge from the ruins of another disappointing championship.

“These are the weeks where boys have a little glint in their eye. They mean business,” the British and Irish Lions backrow said.

“You look at some of the big guys in our squad and go ‘something good is coming’. We’re all hoping that is going to materialise on Saturday.

“It’s come from within. If we’re being honest, there’s been some challenge from within the playing group. A few of us had a meeting last Wednesday and we’ve stripped it bare.

“There are people in the squad who don’t feel like they’ve pulled their weight or performed well enough. Some people have come forward and said they need to be a lot better at this or have been a bit off on that.

“Once you get that out there, it’s about how you move forward. There’s no point sulking about it.

“Hopefully it’s something we can look back on again when we play more big games over the next 18 months and we can say ‘I won’t forget those conversations’.

“I don’t want to say it’s a turning point and I don’t want to downplay it. But it’s another big moment on our journey – what’s happened over the past couple of weeks.

“This team has always performed well when it’s been challenged from within and from outside.

“Whether the result comes on Saturday or not is kind of indifferent for us, it’s about the feeling within the group.”

England head coach Steve Borthwick is expected to ring the changes when he names his team for the Stadio Olimpico showdown on Tuesday afternoon with the backline in particular facing a significant overhaul, including the selection of a new-look midfield trio.

Outhalf Fin Smith was unable to train on Monday because of illness and secondrow Ollie Chessum sat out the session for loading reasons.