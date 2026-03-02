Ireland v Wales: What time is kick-off and what TV channel is it on?

Ireland's Joe McCarthy is tackled by Wales' Jac Morgan during last year's Six Nations clash at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Who is playing, when and where?

Ireland are playing Wales at the Aviva Stadium in the fourth round of the Six Nations. Kick-off is at 8.10pm on Friday night. Wales will wear white to help supporters impacted by colour blindness.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the game on RTÉ 2, the coverage kicks off at 7pm. You can also watch it on ITV in the UK, or on S4C in Wales, while you can also follow live coverage on The Irish Times live blog.

Who else is playing in the fourth round?

Scotland are playing France at 2.10pm on Saturday at Murrayfield, live on Virgin Media One and the BBC, while later that day Italy play England at Stadio Olimpico at 4.40pm, live on Virgin Media One and ITV.

What does the table look like?

France are top of the table on 15 points with three wins from three, Scotland are second on 11 points, so that looks like being a crucial game in the battle for the title. Ireland are third on nine points and need France to stumble in their final two games against Scotland and England to be in with a chance of winning the championship. England and Italy have five points, while Wales are bottom on one point.

Scotland's George Horne is tackled by Wales' Jarrod Evans. Photograph: Nigel French/PA

Last five meetings

Wales 18 Ireland 27, Principality Stadium, 2025 Six Nations

Ireland 31 Wales 7, Aviva Stadium, 2024 Six Nations

Wales 10 Ireland 34, Principality Stadium, 2023 Six Nations

Ireland 29 Wales 7, Aviva Stadium, 2022 Six Nations

Wales 21 Ireland 16, Principality Stadium, 2021 Six Nations

What is the team news?

Harry Byrne has been ruled out contention for the match against Wales after suffering a head injury for Leinster, while Tom Farrell and Cian Prendergast impressed at the weekend for their provinces. Bundee Aki is back in contention after serving his suspension for dissent towards a referee.

The teams will be announced on Wednesday and will be updated here when available.

What are Ireland’s chances?

Ireland will expect to win at home with a bonus point against a Wales team that are on a dreadful run and have lost the majority of Tests they have played in recent times and have not won a Six Nations game since 2023. There were signs of improvement for Wales against Scotland, with a losing bonus point and having chances to win the game, so Ireland will have be focused, but they are odds-on for victory.