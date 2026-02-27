Lancaster family briefly divided as father and son collide in URC clash

URC: Connacht v Glasgow Warriors, Dexcom Stadium, Saturday, 3pm – Live, Premier Sports 2

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster comes up against his son when Glasgow Warriors make the trip to Dexcom Stadium for Saturday afternoon’s URC match.

Outhalf Dan Lancaster has been named in the Glasgow starting XV for a match that could go some way toward shaping both teams’ seasons. Glasgow are the current URC leaders – four points above Leinster and 23 points ahead of 12th-placed Connacht.

With six internationals back for Glasgow, boss Franco Smith is taking few chances in this “origin round”, which celebrates players’ club and community origins.

There are significant incentives on the line for both sides. Glasgow know Leinster are ready to strike for the top spot, while Connacht are still a win away from closing in on the top eight.

Stuart Lancaster is hoping home advantage will play its part and has urged fans to replicate the “incredible atmosphere” from the match against Leinster in January.

Lancaster says he is “under no illusions” about the size of the task, but he believes a committed Connacht performance for the course of the 80 minutes, combined with a raucous crowd, could swing it in the home team’s favour.

However, Connacht have no fewer than 13 players unavailable. That includes Finlay Bealham, who is on national team duty, as well as the injured Mack Hansen (foot), Dave Heffernan (groin strain) and Ben Murphy (rib issue). It means the odds are in the visitors’ favour.

“We’ve had a good break and opportunity to regroup ahead of an important run of games at home,” said the Connacht head coach. “The atmosphere against Leinster was incredible and if the fans can replicate that energy again on Saturday, I know it will give all the players a huge lift."

There are four changes in the starting XV. Props Denis Buckley and the fit-again Sam Illo are named alongside hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin, while David O’Connor comes into the second row and Finn Treacy is named on the left wing. Bundee Aki is named on the bench, having seen out his four-match ban.

Connacht: S Gilbert (Lincoln University/St Andrew’s College); S Jennings (Ballinasloe RFC/Garbally College), H West (Ballina RFC/St Muredach’s College), C Forde (Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Iognáid), F Treacy (Greystones RFC/Presentation College Bray); J Ioane (Southern Magpies/King’s College), C Blade (Monivea RFC/Clarin College); D Buckley (Creggs RFC/Blackrock College), D Tierney-Martin (Corinthians RFC/The Bish), S Illo (Old Wesley RFC/Wesley College); D O’Connor (St Mary’s College RFC/Blackrock College), J Joyce (Southmead RF/Filton College); P Boyle (capt) (Gorey RFC/Gorey Community College), S O’Brien (Greystones RFC/Blackrock College), S Jansen (Green Island/Otago High School). Replacements: M Victory (Bective Rangers RFC/St Michael’s College), B Bohan (Newbridge RFC/Newbridge College), J Aungier (Suttonians RFC/St Fintan’s High School), J Murphy (Clontarf RFC/St Michael’s College), C Prendergast (Newbridge RFC/Newbridge College), C Reilly (Ballinasloe RFC/Garbally College), J Carty (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College), B Aki (Borneo Eagles, Manurewa High School).

Glasgow Warriors: J McKay; K Rowe, S McDowall (capt), K Yule, O Smith; D Lancaster, B Afshar; J Bhatti, S Stephen, M Walker; J Oguntibeju, A Samuel; E Ferrie, A Fraser, A Miller. Replacements: G Hiddleston, P Schickerling, S Talakai, A Craig, M Duncan, S Vailanu, J Oliver, A Hastings.

Referee: Ben Breakspear (WRU).