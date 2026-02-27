Any Irish rugby crisis pales in comparison to the situation Wales are in

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley

Anybody with the remotest involvement in Welsh rugby, from grassroots to the international side, who was of a mind to cast their eye over the supposed crisis in Irish rugby following that opening weekend of the Six Nations must have had a wry chuckle.

“Crisis?” they would surely have said with a raised eyebrow. “Well, these things are relative.”

They too have had their downturns, but it’s hard to recall if Welsh rugby has ever been in a crisis quite like their current one. Their regions are at war with the Welsh Rugby Union, who have scarcely drawn a positive headline for anything they’ve done in recent times, and have attracted some profoundly embarrassing ones.

The Sword of Damocles hangs over one or two of the four Welsh regions, depending on what month or week it is, and their national team have lost 14 Six Nations games in a row and have won just two of their last 27 Tests, both against Japan.

A fortnight ago, their home fixture against France drew the lowest home attendance in the Principality Stadium in the post-2000 Six Nations era when Wales were beaten 54-12.

That was Wales’ fifth heaviest defeat in the 143-year history of the Championship, and came a week after their sixth biggest, the 48-7 loss to England at Twickenham. These also followed in the slipstream of their first and fourth heaviest defeats ever in the Championship last year, when beaten 68-14 at home by England and 43-0 away to France.

Yet, in the backdrop to all of this, Wales defied expectations with a vastly improved, nay unrecognisable, performance last week against Scotland. They deservedly led 20-5 at half-time thanks to second tries of the campaign by loosehead Rhys Carré and experienced winger Josh Adams.

Their set-piece had actually been solid in their first two games, but there wad a clear change of strategy to less of a box-kicking game by Lions scrumhalf Tomos Williams. Their three first-half scores came after 10, 11 and 12 phases respectively, something they were scarcely trying to do against England and France.

Carré, the transformed captain, and hooker Dewi Lake, Aaron Wainwright and Alex Mann, with the enforced early introduction of James Botham alongside the latter duo, gave their backrow a better balance. So too did 23-year-old outside centre Eddie James, who has looked a proper Test match player.

Key to all of this, in many ways, was the recalled Sam Costelow at outhalf. He brought a swagger, belief, control and both kicking and running game, which had a galvanising effect on all of those aforementioned players, as well as kicking his goals.

Scotland had to dig very deep and a draw, rather than a 26-23 defeat, would probably have been the fairest outcome. Alas, Costelow departed in the 55th minute with an ankle injury and is highly unlikely to feature against Ireland.

This leaves Steve Tandy with a choice between Dan Edwards, who started the first two games, or Jarrod Evans, who finished the last two.

Ultimately though, Wales continue to be too easy to get at on the edges. They have still conceded 46 tries in their seven games under Tandy, a former defence coach who has probably been overstretched. He will be bringing in former Glasgow defence coach Peter Murchie in that role in time for the inaugural Nations Championship which begins this summer.

Last Saturday’s loss was still their fourth in a row against Scotland, which has not happened in more than a century. Against Ireland and at home to Italy in the last two rounds, they will be seeking to avert a third wooden spoon in succession.

What’s more, this Championship has been just a temporary diversion from the tumult and turmoil which has been gripping Welsh rugby in recent years.

On Wednesday, it came to light that the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Abi Tierney said she does not feel safe while carrying out her role after being subjected to social media “hate speech”.

Tierney returned to fully resume her leadership position in January after undergoing medical treatment following a cancer diagnosis and at a toxic time in Welsh rugby. In October, the WRU stated its intention to reduce the number of regions from four to three, and that the Ospreys owners, Y11 Sport & Media, are the preferred bidder to take over Cardiff, who the WRU has owned since April 2025.

Ospreys’ fans and players fear that their region will be the professional side cut, with guarantees only given until the summer of 2027.

“On a personal level, I don’t feel safe at the moment and that is a horrible feeling,” Tierney told a WRU podcast.

“A couple of weekends ago somebody put out an AI [artificial intelligence] image [of Tierney] in Nazi clothing,” said Tierney.

“That is hate speech. I don’t think that’s okay and it is not what the Welsh rugby family is about and we should not be making people feel unsafe.”

None of Tierney, WRU chairman Richard Collier-Keywood or director of rugby Dave Reddin have spoken publicly to the media since December.

Soon after the completion of the Six Nations on a date yet to be finalised, there will be an Extraordinary General Meeting at which there will be motions of no confidence in both Collier-Keywood and the chairman of the Welsh Professional Rugby Board, Malcolm Wall.

It’s all so utterly sad. It really is. Yes indeed, crises are relative.