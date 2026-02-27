AIL preview: Terenure host Ballynahinch as they look to move on from Carlos Spencer

Nenagh Ormond’s clash with Lansdowne in Division 1A of the All-Ireland League (AIL) this weekend feels pivotal. Thirteen straight defeats leave the Tipperary side clinging to slim survival hopes, yet with 25 points still available they remain mathematically alive.

Lansdowne, meanwhile, are chasing a top-four return and know a slip against the league’s bottom side would dent momentum. The pressure is equally intense at Ollie Campbell Park, where Old Belvedere and Young Munster meet in a fixture with implications at both ends of the table’s middle pack. The Cookies occupy the final semi-final place but have a queue of challengers behind them, while Belvo see an opportunity to ignite a late surge.

Elsewhere, Terenure College host Ballynahinch in a contest shaped by recent change and renewed urgency. With Terenure regrouping without Carlos Spencer and just outside the top four, home form could prove decisive against a Hinch side still harbouring ambitions of closing the gap.

Ireland U20s - how does the talent pipeline actually look? Listen | 26:55

The Dublin derby in Belfield offers contrasting motivations as UCD chase survival points against title-chasing Clontarf, while Temple Hill stages one of the round’s headline fixtures as leaders St Mary’s College visit Cork Constitution in a meeting that could reshape the top four entirely at the later time of 3pm.

In the Women’s Division, Tullow continue their fight for survival against an in-form Railway Union side unbeaten in 11, while Wicklow look to strengthen their conference ambitions against semi-final-bound Old Belvedere.

Blackrock College’s trip to Ballincollig pits one of the division’s most consistent teams against a Cork side still needing points, while Cooke need points to move clear of the drop zone as they travel to Galwegians. UL Bohemian aim for 15 wins in a row as they take on Ennis in a Munster derby on Shannonside.

Division 1B carries its own blend of promotion pushes and survival scraps. Leaders Old Wesley aim to steady their title charge at home to Garryowen, while the clash between Instonians and Dublin University could prove crucial in shaping the playoff picture. Top four chasing City Of Armagh host a Blackrock College side looking to steer clear of the relegation zone.

At the bottom, Naas and Queen’s University meet in a high-stakes encounter, and the Cork derby between UCC and Highfield offers both local bragging rights and significant table movement.

In Division 2A, MU Barnhall’s unbeaten march continues with a tricky trip to Banbridge, as challengers Dungannon and Shannon attempt to keep pressure on near the summit. Division 2B features a promotion eight-pointer between UL Bohemian and Clogher Valley to kick off the weekend, while leaders Galwegians look to extend their 13-game unbeaten run in a Connacht derby away to Sligo.

Division 2C rounds out the weekend with Bective Rangers aiming to build on their surge up the standings at Ballyclare, while leaders Clonmel host Monkstown in a top-four showdown.

Fixtures:

Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A

Nenagh Ormond v Lansdowne, New Ormond Park, 2.30pm

Old Belvedere v Young Munster, Ollie Campbell Park, 2.30pm

Terenure College v Ballynahinch, Lakelands Park, 2.30pm

UCD v Clontarf, Belfield, 2.30pm

Cork Constitution v St Mary’s College, Temple Hill, 3pm

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division

Tullow v Railway Union, Rathoe Road, 1.30pm

Wicklow v Old Belvedere, Ashtown Lane, 3pm

Ballincollig v Blackrock College, Tanner Park, 5pm

Galwegians v Cooke, Crowley Park, 5pm

UL Bohemian v Ennis, UL 4G, 5pm

Energia All-Ireland League Division 1B

City Of Armagh v Blackrock, Palace Grounds, 2.30pm

Instonians v Dublin University, Shaw’s Bridge, 2.30pm

Naas v Queen’s University, Forenaughts, 2.30pm

Old Wesley v Garryowen, Energia Park, 2.30pm

UCC v Highfield, The Mardyke, 2.30pm

Energia All-Ireland League Division 2A

Ballymena v Shannon, Eaton Park, 2.30pm

Banbridge v MU Barnhall, Rifle Park, 2.30pm

Dungannon v Cashel, Stevenson Park, 2.30pm

Galway Corinthians v Old Crescent, Creggs RFC, 2.30pm

Greystones v Wanderers, Dr Hickey Park, 2.30pm

Energia All-Ireland League Division 2B

UL Bohemian v Clogher Valley, UL 4G, 1.30pm

Enniscorthy v Rainey, Alcast Park, 2.30pm

Navan v Buccaneers, Balreask Old, 2.30pm

Skerries v Malone, Holmpatrick, 2.30pm

Sligo v Galwegians, Hamilton Park, 2.30pm

Energia All-Ireland League Division 2C

Ballyclare v Bective Rangers, The Cloughan, 2.30pm

Belfast Harlequins v Thomond, Deramore Park, 2.30pm

Clonmel v Monkstown, Ard Ghaoithe, 2.30pm

Dolphin v Bruff, Virgin Media Park, 2.30pm

Malahide v Midleton, Estuary Road, 2.30pm