Taine Plumtree ruled out of Wales’ final two Six Nations fixtures against Ireland and Italy

Outhalf Sam Costelow expected to be fit to play in Dublin despite ankle injury

Wales' Taine Plumtree tackles Scotland's Kyle Steyn during the Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Wed Feb 25 2026 - 16:241 MIN READ

Backrow Taine Plumtree has been ruled out of the final two rounds of Wales’ Six Nations but outhalf Sam Costelow could feature in the games against Ireland and Italy.

Blindside flanker Plumtree limped off in the 10th minute of the 26-23 defeat to Scotland in Cardiff because of a shoulder injury and has now been released from Steve Tandy’s squad.

Costelow lasted until the 55th minute of the Principality Stadium showdown due to ankle damage but is to remain with Wales to continue his rehabilitation, according to a statement released by the Welsh Rugby Union.

A trip to Dublin to face Ireland on March 6th is the team’s next assignment and Costelow will be given every opportunity to prove his fitness following a superb performance against Scotland.

The 25-year-old Scarlets playmaker was not involved during the autumn but has fought his way back into the team, making his first appearance of the Six Nations last Saturday.

His return coincided with Wales’ most encouraging display of the championship, even if their three-year wait for a win in the tournament continues.

