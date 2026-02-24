‘Seeing them wear the green jersey is what we want’: Munster’s Six Nations players praised

Michael Milne, who scored a try against France on his Six Nations debut, in Munster squad training on Monday with Diarmuid Kilgallen. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Munster forwards coach Alex Codling is not the least surprised that loosehead props Jeremy Loughman and Michael Milne have made the most of their Six Nations chance with Ireland or that Edwin Edogbo also looked right at home in his cameo against Italy.

Edogbo and Milne are back with Munster this week as they prepare to face Zebre at Thomond Park on Saturday in the United Rugby Championship (URC), but Loughman, who has started all three Six Nations games, remains with Andy Farrell’s squad.

Nevada native Loughman (30) won the first of his five Irish caps against Fiji in November 2022, but had not featured internationally since coming off the bench against Italy in the Six Nations two years ago.

Milne celebrated his 27th birthday by coming off the bench against France for his third cap, while Edogbo made his debut against Italy.

Codling is expecting a boost from them as they return to Munster duty.

“I think like everything, when they come back in, they’ll obviously come back with a bounce in their step. They’ll come back with different ideas and I think ultimately when you go into those environments, they’ll see the standards and I think it’s about bringing those and driving the standards here as well. I think that’s massive around the environment,” the former England international said.

“I was really impressed. I think if you go back to the French game and the way Michael Milne came on, [and] made a big impact, I think. We know the qualities they have and you only really find out in some senses about yourself and where you can go as an individual player in terms of those international environments.

Alex Codling, who was in squad training on Monday, is also looking forward to hooker Marnus van der Merwe's arrival from Scarlets in summer. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“So we’re delighted for him, and Jeremy’s done a great job the last few weeks. I think there were some clips around some of the tries run and he does a lot of unseen work. I think the ability just to win races, win corners at the breakdown and give space to other players.

“So we’re delighted for both of them, as we were with Edwin. I think just seeing the guys put the green jersey on, it’s what we want as coaches and what we want as a club.

“And again, if you look at the eight academy players from Munster during the under-20s, I thought they were fantastic as well on Friday night [in the win against the England under-20s].”

Munster are unlikely to call on any of those under-20s for the game against Zebre, including outhalf Tom Wood who made his debut last time out against Glasgow Warriors, but JJ Hanrahan is fit again and returns from injury to the squad along with the likes of Jean Kleyn, Alex Kendellen and Calvin Nash.

Mark Donnelly shares a joke with Edwin Edogbo. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Lock Tom Ahern might also make it, having upped his training load this week as Munster, who head to South Africa to take on the Sharks and the Bulls next month, seek a badly needed win after losing five of their last six matches.

Their recruitment drive for next season is continuing with Irish-qualified scrumhalf Ben O’Donovan joining immediately on an 18-month loan deal from Canterbury, having featured for New Zealand at under-20 level.

It’s not just rejuvenated props that Codling is looking forward to working with but also Springbok hooker Marnus van der Merwe, who will arrive in the summer from Scarlets, a year after the 29-year-old made his South African debut against Georgia.

“Marnus is a quality operator around the setpiece. He’s been involved with the Springboks and he’s going to be a really positive addition,” Codling said.

“I also want to make note of the group we’ve got here already. We’re very lucky, we’ve got some outstanding hookers. They’ve done a great job.

“But rugby is very fluid so we’re looking forward to the rest of the season and then obviously Marnus will come in July.”