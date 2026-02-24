Richie Murphy challenges Ulster players to follow in the footsteps of Ireland quartet

England's Ben Earl is tackled by Ireland's Robert Baloucoune and Stuart McCloskey during last Saturday's Six Nations match at Twickenham. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Though he has Saturday’s URC fixture with the Ospreys uppermost in his thoughts, Ulster head coach Richie Murphy is prepared to linger over matters Ireland and what took place at Twickenham last weekend.

Particularly pleasing has been Stuart McCloskey ripping it up in a green jersey having finally nailed down the number 12 jersey after some standout performances this season.

The sight of the 33-year-old somehow finding the gas to chase Marcus Smith down in the closing stages and then deposit the England replacement in touch with an all-enveloping bear hug was one of the highlights on the day.

“He’s always had it in him,” Murphy said of McCloskey’s influential performances in this season’s Six Nations Championship so far.

“What’s nice to see is the desire he had late on in the game, when the game was won, to close that space and get back and catch Marcus Smith.

“I suppose he’s getting a fair few nicknames now as well, with the Irish Fridge (the French have dubbed him ”Frigo Irlandais"). But there’s so much more to his game than just his size.

“And all four lads have done really well,” added Murphy, also tipping his cap to Robert Baloucoune, Nick Timoney and Tom O’Toole, the latter having played in the unfamiliar position of loosehead prop.

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy.

“It is very satisfying to see how well the lads have done on the weekend and over the other two games as well.

“But the minute you start focusing on green jerseys you’re in trouble. It’s really what you do in the white jersey and one of the things that we’ve tried to drive with the players is that if they play really well for us and the team is successful, well, more players are going to shine and more players are going to get that opportunity.

“If you think about a few weeks ago, the Irish 20s were beaten by France and the senior team were beaten by France. Last week we’ve beaten England 20s and we’ve beaten England in the senior game.

“So, you know, things change very quickly and it’s really important that we get on [board with] the positivity that’s there.”

Murphy has five Ulster players released to him for this weekend’s fixture at Brewery Field as the province returns to URC action. They are Cormac Izuchukwu, Nathan Doak, Jude Postlethwaite, Tom Stewart and Bryn Ward.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how we go,” said Murphy of Ulster’s first senior game since beating Cardiff at the end of last month.

“We’ve been in Wales twice this year and lost twice. That’s something that we need to put right.”