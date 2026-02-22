English media reacts to record defeat by Ireland: ‘Frightful, feeble, fragile, feckless...’

England's Ben Earl (centre) and team-mates appear dejected after Ireland's Dan Sheehan scores their side's fourth try during the Guinness Men's Six Nations match at the Allianz Stadium Twickenham, London. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The Telegraph didn’t spare the rod, providing a compendium of doom scrolling for England rugby supporters across the newspapers, broadsheet and tabloid.

“Twelve things that made this one of England’s worst Twickenham performances,” screamed one headline, the strapline over Charles Richardson’s proclaiming that “Steve Borthwick’s men were at sixes and sevens during a woeful first 40 against a rampant Ireland and it didn’t improve after the break.”

Under the headline, ‘Andy Farrell’s man-management masterclass paid off against England,’ Tom Clary wrote: “The sight of Andy Farrell punching the Allianz Stadium air repeatedly and screaming in delight after Stuart McCloskey ran 50 metres back towards his own try-line to bundle Marcus Smith into touch late on, pretty much told the story of this game.”

Words like “humiliation” and “misery” peppered articles as Steve Borthwick and his players were rinsed from opening statement to the final sentence. There was precious little respite.

Marcus Smith of England breaks with the ball during the Guinness Six Nations 2026 match between England and Ireland at Allianz Stadium on February 21, 2026 in London, England. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Charlie Morgan wrote in the Sunday Times: “England were inaccurate and lacked energy. They looked anxious and uncertain. The scoreline did not flatter the visitors, and several confusing moments accentuated the work that lies ahead for Borthwick to salvage this campaign.”

His colleague Alex Lowe went down the alliteration route under the heading, ‘Wretched England picked apart by Ireland with ease in Six Nation.’ “There was no way of avoiding the F words: frightful, feeble, fragile, feckless, fumbling. England’s Six Nations is over and a few international careers with it.

“Ireland had a few questions of their own to answer. An ageing squad? A team on the slide? Confusion at fly-half? This magnificent performance from Andy Farrell’s men came laced with a message of defiance: reports of our demise are greatly exaggerated.”

England's Alex Coles appears dejected after the Guinness Men's Six Nations match at the Allianz Stadium Twickenham, London. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Writing his column in the same paper, former England captain Lawrence Dallaglio opined: “Every single player was beaten and bettered by his opposite number. In defeat by Scotland at Murrayfield last weekend, you could – if you tried – argue that England were the victims of unfortunate errors. But against Ireland they were completely broken on both sides of the ball. They got bashed to pieces.

“The truth is I am devastated. I am angry. I hope the players and coaches are too.” While Dallaglio castigated England’s display he also paid tribute to Ireland. “It must be said that Ireland were magnificent. All the talk before the match was of a side in terminal decline, a team full of men who poured their heart into the British & Irish Lions tour and were now exhausted or over the hill.

“Emphatically they proved that wrong. They had heroes all over the field. Andy Farrell too. That was a reminder of his phenomenal capabilities as a motivator.”

Stuart Barnes, the former England outhalf, finished his thoughts on Henry Pollock and his impact with the epitaph: “Pollock didn’t even irritate Ireland. They were playing too fast and smart to notice his efforts on a day when England’s growl was no more than a yap of a Pekinese. This was an afternoon for Irish Wolfhounds.”

Michael Alywin in the Guardian: “Just as England had been riding high before last week, so Ireland had been looking a little lacklustre. We thought they might be a team in transition – and they may yet prove to be – but they brought back a whole haberdasher’s worth of experience, led by the peerless Jamison Gibson-Park, and fairly tormented their younger and more hopeful hosts.

“England had been the noisier in recent times, the future all theirs, but it turns out there is no substitute for calmness and authority. Henry Pollock, the most obvious embodiment of a brash future, had to bend his knee to Caelan Doris here. It turns out there is a way to go yet.”

Harry Latham-Coyle in the London Independent: “England were humiliated by an Ireland side reborn, as Andy Farrell’s men cruised to a record 42-21 victory in their must-win Six Nations clash to keep their title hopes alive.

The Sun’s headline “Rose trimmed,” was modest enough by their standards. Martin Lipton lamented: “The chariot is careering out of control. All that talk of going to Paris next month with an army of Red Rose fans behind them looks more like a sick joke. A record home defeat to Ireland, conceding SIX(sic) tries in the process, was not in the script at any point.

“Yet that was what unravelled, a shambles from start to finish. For the second time in eight days, Steve Borthwick’s side were left battered and bedraggled, Maro Itoje’s 100th cap celebrations swiftly forgotten amid 80 minutes of utter chaos.”

