‘Worse than trying to get Taylor Swift tickets’: Fans’ fury at Rugby World Cup seat presale

Robust measures are in place to ensure tickets are secured by genuine fans, the organisers say. Photograph: Steven Markham/Getty

World Rugby has urged patience for those applying for tickets for the 2027 Rugby World Cup after many fans were left frustrated after tickets went on presale for the tournament in Australia.

The first batch of tickets was made available from midday Sydney time (1am on Wednesday in Ireland) when registered fans could secure a limited number of seats for games at the tournament.

Fans vented on social media about technology issues that resulted in some users being booted out the site due to having “restricted access”. Other fans reported waiting several hours in the queue to get through to buy tickets.

One fan on Reddit called it “the worst ticketing sale I’ve ever experienced”. Another said it was “a more harrowing experience” than trying to get tickets for a Taylor Swift concert.

World Rugby defended the system, saying it was “performing as intended” during the presale.

It said the system was “designed to manage the high volumes of interest we typically see for Rugby World Cup, which can mean long wait times for some fans”.

“Robust verification measures are in place to protect the integrity of the tournament and ensure tickets are secured by genuine fans. Maintaining secure access remains our priority,” it said

The presale is to continue until Wednesday, March 4th.

World Rugby said fans who did not create or activate their ticketing accounts in time would get another opportunity to buy tickets during the “application phase” on a yet-to-be-announced date in May.

“The application phase gives all fans the opportunity to apply for tickets. Where demand exceeds availability, a ballot process will take place. The ballot process ensures fans have an equal opportunity to purchase tickets. We will have further announcements on this process soon,” World Rugby said.

Ireland are to play Portugal in Sydney on October 4th, 2027, then Scotland in Perth, Western Australia, on October 10th and finally Uruguay in Melbourne on October 17th.

The Rugby World Cup final is to take place on November 13th, 2027, at the Stadium Australia, Sydney.