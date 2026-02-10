Tadhg Furlong returns to full training ahead of Italy clash

Tadhg Furlong (left) and Joe McCarthy during an Ireland training session in Dublin on Tuesday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong is back in full training with the Ireland squad and hopes to be part of the matchday side for their second round Six Nations fixture against Italy at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 2.10pm).

Ireland suffered a disappointing start to the tournament last week, taking a heavy defeat to France in Paris in last Thursday’s opener, while Italy arrive in Dublin buoyed by an 18-15 win over Scotland in Rome.

“He’s trained now. We’ve done live scrums today, we’re doing a few more tomorrow,” said Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty of Furlong’s return.

“It’s brilliant to have a player like him back.”

Despite a poor overall performance at the Stade de France, Ireland’s set pieces held up well against Les Bleus. But there’s no doubting Furlong’s big-game experience is a huge asset to have back.

“He’s played three Lions series and nine Tests in those series,” said Fogarty. “So, he brings in all the experience and confidence and so on. So, yeah, it’s massive.”

There were no other fresh injuries in the squad, while everyone trained in the overcast conditions and are available for selection for Saturday.

“Everyone else (trained), as far as I’m aware. Everyone trained fully. Yeah, I’m so focused on my guys that I sometimes miss some of those backs.”

Looking ahead to Saturday, Fogarty said he’s aware of how Italy’s scrum has improved in recent months, which they will hope to wield against Ireland.

“From November, Italy played South Africa before we played South Africa. Italy took a couple of penalties off them and they shoved South Africa off their own ball.

“Italy turned over Australia at scrum time and they got five penalties out of Scotland.”

He also touched on the conversation surrounding Ireland after the France defeat, with a strong result against Italy needed to steady the ship.

“What we’re focused on is making sure we front up as an Irish team,” he said.

“I said it at half-time that we have character, that we represent where we’re from properly. I think that’s what’s on our mind.”