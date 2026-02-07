Myles Carey’s double helps St Mary’s take D6W derby and go top of All-Ireland League

St Mary's Myles Carey celebrates scoring one of his tries during the Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A match against Terenure at Templeville Road. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

St Mary’s went top of Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League ahead of a three-week break after they saw off Terenure 28-21 in the D6W derby at Templeville Road.

Myles Carey’s brace along tries from Jack Nelson Murray and Conor Pierce helped secure another statement win to see Mary’s jump to top spot after Clontarf went down 24-27 to Cork Constitution at Castle Avenue.

In a tense finish in a rematch of last season’s final, tries from Killian Coghlan, Seán Condon and Seán French, allied to Dylan Hicks’s accuracy from the tee, proved just enough to earn a measure of revenge for the visitors despite a late Clontarf rally sparked by tries from Dylan Donnellan, Jordan Coghlan and Conor Kelly.

Ballynahinch continued their top four hopes with a clinical showing in Ballymacarn Park as they defeated Nenagh Ormond 47-0. Seven different players crossed the line, Kyle Gill, Matthew Booth, Aaron Sexton, Paul Kerr, Pierce Crowe, Ryan Connolly and Reuben Crothers helping Hinch to a big bonus-point win.

Lansdowne and Old Belvedere served up one of the games of the round at the Aviva Stadium back pitch, with Lansdowne eventually prevailing 41-34 in a try-laden Dublin derby. Bobby Sheehan led the charge with a brace, while Jack Matthews, Barry Fitzpatrick, Cillian Redmond and Stephen Madigan also crossed.

Belvedere responded with tries from Hugh O’Sullivan, Fionn McWey and Chris O’Connor, but were unable to rein in the hosts.

Young Munster crossed for 12 tries at Tom Clifford Park, putting them fourth with a 82-21 win over UCD. Ruadhán Quinn was unstoppable with four tries, while Jake O’Riordan and Shay McCarthy also crossed twice, as Shane O’Leary landed 11 out of 12 conversions.

Saturday’s results

Energia All-Ireland League

Men

Division 1A: Ballynahinch 47 Nenagh Ormond 0; Clontarf 24 Cork Constitution 27; Lansdowne 41 Old Belvedere 34; Young Munster 82 UCD 21; St Mary’s College 28 Terenure College 21;

Division 1B: Blackrock College 10 Naas 15; Dublin University 27 Old Wesley 7; Garryowen 48 City Of Armagh 29; Highfield 38 Instonians 35; Queen’s University 10 UCC 15.

Division 2A: Cashel 20 Ballymena 22; MU Barnhall 51 Dungannon 31; Old Crescent 26 Banbridge 22; Shannon 30 Greystones 10; Wanderers 17 Galway Corinthians 14.

Division 2B: Buccaneers 33 Skerries 14; Clogher Valley 31 Enniscorthy 0; Galwegians 19 UL Bohemian 14; Malone 29 Sligo 25; Rainey 24 Navan 19.

Division 2C: Bective Rangers 29 Dolphin 14; Bruff 32 Malahide 31; Midleton 48 Belfast Harlequins 5; Monkstown 21 Ballyclare 17; Thomond 19 Clonmel 29.

Women’s Division: Cooke 27 Ennis 31; Ballincollig 7 Old Belvedere 55; Galwegians 7 UL Bohemian 34; Tullow 0 Blackrock College 60; Wicklow 0 Railway Union 31.