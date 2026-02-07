Italy head to Dublin on a high after seeing off Scotland amid deluge in Rome

Alessandro Garbisi of Italy kicks the loose ball while under pressure from Sione Tuipulotu of Scotland during the Six Nations match at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Six Nations: Italy 18 Scotland 15

Italy will arrive in Dublin next week on a high after they held on for victory in atrocious conditions in Rome to add to the pressure on Gregor Townsend as Scotland suffered a disastrous Six Nations start.

The fired-up Azzurri raced into a 12-point lead within 14 minutes and the Scots – with back three big-hitters Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe all dropped amid question marks over their form – were unable to get their attack firing in response, while their set-piece continually malfunctioned.

As Italy held firm for a deserved victory on a sodden Stadio Olimpico surface, it was the first time since 2020 that Townsend’s side had lost their opening game of the Six Nations.

The timing of this horror show in the Eternal City could hardly be worse for the long-serving head coach, given that his position was already under intense scrutiny after a poor autumn campaign and following his contentious decision to take on a part-time consultancy role with Red Bull.

A Murrayfield showdown with England is next up for the under-fire Townsend.

Scotland could have no excuse for underestimating the Italians, given that nine of their XV had also started when they lost 31-29 on their previous visit to Rome in March 2024.

But they were caught cold as the hosts – missing key duo Sebastian Negri and Ange Capuozzo through injury – made the breakthrough in the eighth minute.

Juan Ignacio Brex’s grubber kick out to the right sent Louis Lynagh scampering towards the line and the wing gleefully slid over. Paolo Garbisi’s conversion attempt came back off the post.

Italy scored again in the 14th minute when Lynagh outjumped Jamie Dobie under a high ball and captain Michele Lamaro looped a lovely pass out to the left for Tommaso Menoncello, who burst away to dive over the line, leaving the Scots shell-shocked before Garbisi added the extras.

As torrential rain fell from the Rome sky, Scotland were all in sorts of bother.

Italy celebrate the victory over Scotland at full-time. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

They temporarily managed to stem the Italian deluge, enjoying a period of pressure in the 22 that eventually led to Jack Dempsey pushing his way through from close range to score in the 24th minute, with Finn Russell adding the extras.

Italy reasserted their authority in the 35th minute with a Garbisi penalty seconds after the outoff had sent a drop goal attempt wide of the target.

Trailing by eight points at the break, a Russell penalty in the 46th minute brought the Scots back to within a score.

But the Italians swiftly replied with another Garbisi penalty after Ewan Ashman, who was having a torrid afternoon, was penalised for a high tackle. The hooker was immediately replaced by George Turner, with Graham also introduced in place of Dobie.

Within five minutes of entering the fray, however, Turner was yellow-carded for a dangerous clearout on Manuel Zuliani, although the Azzurri were unable to make their numerical advantage count.

Just as the game looked to be drifting away from the visitors, they gave themselves a lifeline in the 67th minute when substitute George Horne dived over on the right off the back of a lineout. Russell sent his conversion attempt wide.

It summed up a dismal afternoon for the Scots that they barely threatened to get the score they needed in the closing stages, leaving their hopes of contending for the championship all but over after matchday one.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 7 mins: Lynagh try, 5-0; 13: Menoncello try, Garbisi con, 12-0; Dempsey try, Russell con, 12-7; 34: Garbisi pen, 15-7. (half-time 15-7); 46: Russell pen, 15-10; 48: Garbisi pen, 18-10; 66: Horne try, 18-15.

ITALY: Leonardo Marin; Louis Lynagh, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Alessandro Fusco; Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Simone Ferrari; Niccolò Cannone, Andrea Zambonin; Michele Lamaro (capt), Manuel Zuliani, Lorenzo Cannone.

Replacements: Riccardo Favretto for Zuliani (54 mins); Tommaso Di Bartolomeo for Nicotera, Mirco Spagnolo for Fischetti, Muhamed Hasa for Ferrari (all 58); Alessandro Garbisi for Fusco (61); Zuliani for Lamaro, Federico Ruzza for Zambonin (both 68); Lorenzo Pani for Marin (73); Fischetti for Spagnolo (80).

Not used: Giacomo Da Re.

SCOTLAND: Tom Jordan; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu (capt), Jamie Dobie; Finn Russell, Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, Ewan Ashman, Zander Fagerson; Scott Cummings, Grant Gilchrist; Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Nathan McBeth for Schoeman (28-36 mins & 49-64); Gregor Brown for Gilchrist, Darcy Graham for Dobie, George Turner for Ashman (all 49); Ashman for Darge (60-64); George Horne for White, Max Williamson for M Fagerson, Elliot Millar Mills for Z Fagerson (all 64).

Not used: Adam Hastings.

Yellow card: Turner (54 mins).

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (NZ).