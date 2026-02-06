French Six Nations media reaction: ‘Ireland were non-existent for 20 minutes’

Louis Bielle-Biarrey of France celebrates as he runs in to score his team's fourth try against Ireland. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, the French press were generous with their praise of Fabien Galthié’s men after a comprehensive 36-14 victory over Ireland. Dreams of a Grand Slam are alive and well amongst the scribes of Paris.

L’Équipe labelled it the perfect start to the French Six Nations campaign, perhaps somewhat generously noting Ireland’s ability to keep France away from the try line in the opening minutes. “After having retreated for a short period, put under pressure by the Irish kicking game, the French thereafter only advanced,” wrote Léa Leostic. “The French continued their rhythm in the second half, where Ireland were non-existent for 20 minutes.”

Writing in Midi Olympique, the French performance left Nicolas Augot salivating already at the prospect of a title decider with England come the tournament’s final round. “The French team can legitimately think of the final victory and the grand slam,” he said. “But les Bleus have to be patient until March 14th and the meeting with England.

“This was a much anticipated first challenge. Les Bleus had to live up to their status as defending champions and position themselves as legitimate candidates to go back-to-back, by nourishing the hope of winning another grand slam having done so in 2022.”

Perhaps pointing to a more accurate representation of how Ireland’s kicking impacted France, Augot continued: “Maintaining their level of performance despite the replacements in the second half will be one of the keys to France’s progression, while the discipline issues and problems under the high ball which they showed in recent months posed no problem [On Thursday].”

In terms of individual displays, there was plenty of love to go around France’s big names. Matthieu Jalibert, Mikael Guillard, Thomas Ramos and Louis-Bielle Biarrey all came in for praise.

In Midi Olympique’s player ratings, Augot was purring at Ramos’ first-time chip which led to Bielle-Biarrey’s second score, the word “incroyable” justifiably used. L’Équipe were keen to highlight Jalibert on the occasion of his return to the starting 10 shirt, a heavily anticipated occasion given Romain Ntamack’s injury and Jalibert’s form for Bordeaux.

France's wing Théo Attissogbe dives across the line to score a try during the Six Nations against Ireland yesterday. Photograph: Alain Jocard/AFP via Getty Images

“The outhalf was under pressure,” wrote Léa Leostic. “He wasn’t perfect, but he succeeded in finding his place alongside Antoine Dupont and worked plenty of touches on the ball.

“His attempt at a 50:22, saved by Sam Prendergast, brought about Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s try. He also scored a try a few minutes later and even brought out his speciality, a little chip for himself. The ball was finally recovered by François Cros and finished off by a slide from Charles Ollivon into the Irish in-goal area.”

Le Monde found the efforts of Bielle-Biarrey, scorer of a double, worthy of mention. “While second row Mickaël Guillard saw his work rate at the breakdown rewarded with the man of the match award, it’s impossible not to highlight Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

“Unstoppable as always when he pulls on the jersey, the Bordeaux man got les Bleus off to the perfect start on Thursday, scoring the first try with a brilliant individual effort. A second followed later in the match - his 22nd in 23 caps - amidst a flurry of attacks which had the Stade de France roaring.”