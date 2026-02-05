RTÉ and Virgin Media offering ‘in-game’ advertising slots during Six Nations

This year's Six Nations broadcasting format allows for in-game ads to be shown during stoppages in play while scrums are being set. Photograph: Inpho

Irish rugby fans might have felt some sympathy for their English, Scottish and Welsh counterparts with the news that ITV will screen ‘in-game’ ads for the first time during their coverage of the Six Nations.

But RTÉ and Virgin Media viewers won’t be spared the experience – both channels are offering the same format to their advertisers for this year’s tournament, although none of their available slots have been sold as of yet.

All broadcasters with Six Nations rights are allowed to air two split-screen adverts during each half of this year’s games during breaks in the play while a scrum is being set. Live footage of the game will continue on the left of the screen as the ad plays on the right.

As of Thursday afternoon, Virgin Media – who will air Ireland’s opener against France in Paris (kick-off 8.10pm) – had not sold any of their in-game advertising slots but they are likely to feature at some point during their Six Nations coverage.

“The Six Nations have allowed all their broadcasters to avail of this format, but our proposition to the market is 10 second ads with no sound, meaning there will be no interruption to the commentary on the games. The Six Nations allow ads of up to 20 seconds,” said a Virgin Media spokesperson.

“At the moment we have no contracted clients, but that’s not to say that in the next hour or so an advertiser won’t decide they want to go with it.”

RTÉ, who are sharing coverage of the Six Nations with Virgin Media, are in the same position. “Similar to the UK, as part of RTÉ’s contract with the Six Nations, in-game advertising is currently available to the market at a premium, although none of these slots has been taken up yet,” a spokesperson for the broadcaster said.

RTÉ has already trialled a similar advertising format during its horse racing coverage.

ITV have sold their slots during the France-Ireland game to Samsung and Virgin Atlantic. Audio will switch to the ads while they are being aired before returning to the match commentary.

In light of the spiralling costs of broadcasting rights for major events, ITV’s director of commercial sales and partnerships Mark Trinder argued this new “picture-in-picture offering” would help keep live sport on free-to-air television.

ITV is at the beginning of a four-year Six Nations deal in partnership with the BBC, with ITV estimated to have put up a two-thirds share of the €72.5 million cost.