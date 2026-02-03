Sam and Cian Prendergast to start for Ireland against France

Sam Prendergast and Cian Prendergast have been named in the Ireland team to play France on Thursday night. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Injuries and a suspension have forced Andy Farrell’s hand to a large degree but the Irish head coach has extensively overhauled the side which lost to South Africa in November. In all, there are seven changes to the starting XV, and eight to the matchday 23, for Thursday night’s Six Nations opener against France in Paris (Kick-off 9.10pm local/8.10pm Irish time).

Cian Prendergast has been promoted from the bench to start alongside his younger brother Sam in an Irish shirt for the first time, while in the absence of Andrew Porter, Paddy McCarthy and now Tadhg Furlong, Jeremy Loughman and Thomas Clarkson start with Michael Milne and Finlay Bealham on the bench.

Joe McCarthy returns after missing the November Tests after a foot operation, with James Ryan shifting to a 6-2 bench.

As expected, Jamie Osborne (in his first game since suffering a shoulder injury in November against Japan) and Stuart McCloskey return for the injured Mack Hansen and suspended Bundee Aki, while Farrell has also preferred Jacob Stockdale to James Lowe on the left wing.

There is also a recall for another Ulster player in flanker Nick Timoney, who is named among the six forward replacements, with Craig Casey and the versatile Jack Crowley covering the backs as Harry Byrne misses out.

Farrell said: “I’ve been pleased with the application of the squad since we linked up last week and we’ve a good body of work under our belts from our training camp in Portugal as we face into an exciting test match against France.

“The Six Nations is an amazing tournament to compete in and it brings out the best in players. We have played at the Stade de France many times and it’s a terrific stadium with an incredible atmosphere.

“We know from our experiences on the road how proud and vocal the travelling Irish support can be and it’s a huge motivator for the squad knowing that we have so many Irish supporters behind us.”

Ireland (v France): Jamie Osborne; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jeremy Loughman, Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson; Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne; Cian Prendergast, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt). Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Michael Milne, Finlay Bealham, James Ryan, Jack Conan, Nick Timoney, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley.