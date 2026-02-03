Frawley, Bohan and Ward join up with Irish XV squad ahead of England A clash

Connacht prop Billy Bohan has joined up with the Ireland XV squad in Limerick after spending a week in the Ireland senior training camp in Portugal. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Leinster utility back Ciarán Frawley, Connacht prop Billy Bohan and Ulster backrow Bryn Ward have linked up with the Irish XV squad in Limerick ahead of their meeting with England A on Friday night at Thomond Park (7.15pm, live on Premier Sport).

The three players spent last week with the Ireland squad in Portugal for the Six Nations training camp and have been joined on the panel by Jack Aungier, Fiachna Barrett, Harry Sheridan, Fineen Wycherely and Ethan Coughlan.

Several players have been ruled out of the game including Sam Illo, Oli Jager, Diarmuid Mangan and Ben Murphy.

Ulster centre Jude Postlethwaite and Connacht lock Darragh Murray, who might have expected to play in Thomond Park, remain with Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad in Paris ahead of Thursday’s Six Nations opener against France at Stade de France.

Captained by Leinster’s Max Deegan, the squad assembled in Limerick on Monday to build towards Friday night’s clash. The two sides last met at Ashton Gate in Bristol last February, where England A claimed a 28–12 victory.

Head Coach Cullie Tucker is assisted by forwards coach John Muldoon, defence coach Seán O’Brien and attack coach Mark Sexton.

The Ireland XV team will be announced at 1pm on Wednesday.

Ireland XV squad

Forwards (16): Jack Aungier (Connacht, 1 cap), Fiachna Barrett (Connacht), Diarmuid Barron (Munster), Billy Bohan (Connacht), Paul Boyle (Connacht, 1), Sam Crean (Ulster), Max Deegan (Leinster, 4) (capt), Brian Gleeson (Munster), Charlie Irvine (Ulster), Sean Jansen (Connacht), Gus McCarthy (Leinster, 7), Harry Sheridan (Ulster), Stephen Smyth (Leinster), Bryn Ward (Ulster), Scott Wilson (Ulster), Fineen Wycherley (Munster, 1)

Backs (11): Ethan Coughlan (Munster), Shane Daly (Munster, 2), Matthew Devine (Connacht), Cathal Forde (Connacht), Ciarán Frawley (Leinster, 9), Fintan Gunne (Leinster), James Hume (Ulster, 3), Dan Kelly (Munster), Joshua Kenny (Leinster), Jack Murphy (Ulster), Zac Ward (Ulster).