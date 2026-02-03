Antoine Dupont heads bold, regenerated France for Ireland Six Nations clash

France head coach Fabien Galthié and captain Antoine Dupont at the Six Nations launch at Edinburgh Castle last week. Photograph: Lesley Martin/AFP via Getty Images

After the shock omission of three stalwarts from his Six Nations squad, France head coach Fabien Galthié has unveiled a largely predictable selection for Thursday night’s opener against Ireland at the Stade de France.

This includes a mobile if powerful pack, the talismanic Antoine Dupont at scrumhalf, a Bordeaux-Bègles 10-13 with Mathieu Jalibert at outhalf, and a 6-2 bench.

In the absence two November Test captains in Gaël Fickou and Grégory Alldritt, as well as France’s all-time leading try scorer Damian Penaud, Dupont will captain a side.

The only variation from the team which trained as a unit in front of journalists at their Marcoussis base last week is the inclusion of Dorian Aldegheri at tighthead prop, named ahead of Régis Montagne as had been expected in recent days. The Toulouse player is the more experienced of the two with 22 caps and is also more proven scrummager.

The more mobile Mickaël Guillard has been chosen ahead of Toulouse bulwark Emmanuel Meafou, whose physicality has been kept in reserve.

As forecast, the tireless tackling of Francois Cros has been accommodated despite only playing three games this season. His Toulouse clubmate Anthony Jelonch is at eight, with talented La Rochelle flanker Oscar Jegou completing the backrow.

Dupont returns to the team for the first time since suffering an ACL injury in the game against Ireland in last year’s Six Nations. Alongside him, Galthié has placed his trust in Jalibert, recognising his brilliant club form this season. The game-breaking outhalf hasn’t always enjoyed the trust of his coach, or the French public, but given the relative bluntness of the French attack last November, his return in tandem with Dupont could prove transformative.

He also has the familiarity of Bordeaux team-mates Yoram Moefana and Nicolas Depoortere in the centre and winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, the competition’s leading try scorer last year, while Toulouse’s Thomas Ramos starts at fullback.

Matthieu Jalibert in action for France against England during last year's Six Nations. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

In the absence of Penaud, opportunity knocks for Pau winger Théo Attissogbe despite the 21-year-old only playing four games since his return from injury.

The bench includes Montpellier’s Lenni Nouchi, Toulon scrumhalf Baptiste Serin (in the absence of the injured Maxime Lucu), and 20-year-old Toulouse centre Kalvin Gourgues, who made an eye-catching debut against Australia in November.

Galthié has overhauled his French team from the Autumn Internationals, with eight changes to the starting XV which beat the Wallabies 44-33.

While Fickou, Alldritt and Penaud were not selected, and Lucu, Thibaud Flament and Romain Ntamack are sidelined, with the France head coach opting for an injection of youth in his matchday team.

The inclusion of Attissogbe, Jegou and Depoortere marks something of a new era, while Les Bleus have also recalled the experience of Cros and Aldegheri. The matchday 23 to face Ireland features 13 new faces compared to the autumn internationals, with the side’s average age dropping to 26.5.

Ramos is the oldest back at 30 and Ollivon is the oldest forward at 32.

With a core of six payers from Toulouse and four from Bordeaux-Bègles – the clubs who have contested the last two Top14 finals, as well as a Champions Cup final and semi-final – this is a bold, regenerated and exciting selection.

It’s particularly buoyed by the return of Dupont, who has been showing much of his old brilliance with Toulouse over the last two months.

France (v Ireland): Thomas Ramos; Théo Attissogbe, Nicolas Depoortere, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (capt); Jean-Baptiste Gros, Julien Marchand, Dorian Aldegheri; Charles Ollivon, Michael Guillard, Francois Cros, Oscar Jegou, Anthony Jelonch.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Rodrigue Neti, Régis Montagne, Hugo Auradou, Emmanuel Meafou, Lenni Nouchi, Baptiste Serin, Kalvin Gourgues.