Philippe Saint-André: ‘Ireland are not as good as two years ago. You can see it in the Champions Cup’

Philippe Saint-André understands French rugby and its myriad personalities better than most, first as a player, then as a club coach and finally in presiding over the national team.

Affectionately known as “Le Goret” (the piglet) for his running style, Saint-André was a brilliant wing, winning 69 caps for France, 34 as captain, during which time he led his country to 25 Test wins. He is one of only six players to captain a visiting team to a series win in New Zealand.

He scored a famous Five Nations try, one of the all-time best, against England at Twickenham in 1991. England fullback Jonathan Webb missed a penalty, French scrum Pierre Berbizier caught the ball, shaped to touch it down but instead passed to Serge Blanco, who ran from the in-goal area. Philippe Sella and Grégoire Lascubé counter-attacked, releasing outhalf Didier Camaberabero.

He regathered his chip, and in the one movement cross-kicked infield where Saint-Andre waited, collected the bouncing ball and raced under the posts for a try; 105m from where the move began.

Saint-André coached Gloucester, Bourgoin, Sale Sharks and Toulon before taking over from Marc Lièvremont as French coach following the 2011 World Cup, a position he held until after the global tournament four years later.

He is perfectly placed to contrast his team with the current model under Fabien Galthié, one that has undergone seismic changes. Saint-André explained: “To be honest, when I was coach, we didn’t have depth. There were no rules, [as there are now] with 16 French players in each [Top 14] team sheet.

France’s then head coach Philippe Saint-Andre before their 2015 World Cup match against Italy. Photograph: Franck Fife/Getty

“And after the disaster against New Zealand [in 2015 World Cup], we changed and we put these rules, which were amazing. When I was the French coach, 80 per cent of the wingers were Fijian, 70 per cent of the tighthead [props] were Georgian.

“Now you need to have 16 French qualified in each team sheet. Clubs develop the under-20s with good coaching. And the young players now have the opportunity to have game time very, very quickly. It shows that it’s a tough choice for Fabien because he has a lot of depth.

“I know in Ireland, you have three loosehead injuries and are struggling. I would say our fifth-choice loosehead is still starting in the Top 14, in the European Cup, he has still been in the international under-20s team.

“So, in one way, I think with a big competition like the Six Nations or the World Cup, it’s not in the beginning, but after four or five games, you have a lot of injuries because of the physicality of the players. And this is a big advantage for the French team and for Fabien.”

Saint-André was asked where he sees Ireland now compared with the side that went to Marseille and beat France in 2024. He said: “I think they are not as good as two years ago. You can see in the European Cup, Munster are struggling. I didn’t see Munster like this for a long, long time. Leinster, they still win, but they don’t play like before.

“Very often, the year after the Lions tour, the Irish team and the English team are struggling with key players. You are so good and normally you are all the time ready for the Six Nations. It shows that you have a lot of injuries with looseheads, it’s a problem. Flyhalf, you have a choice, but you didn’t find the flyhalf that you had before.”

Philippe Saint-André of France about to score a try during the last match of the 1991 Five Nations tournament at Twickenham. Photograph: Simon Bruty/Getty Images

“To start on a Thursday night in Stade de France, it’s not the best way. I think for the Irish team, the first game will be very important. If you do it ... I think the beauty of the Six Nations is that our competition is very old, but it’s still very fashionable.

“Scotland, when you see Glasgow, they play very well, Scotland can be good this year. England, they had a fantastic year in 2025. Italy beat Australia in November. [It’s] just the Welsh team at the moment that are struggling. I think the five other teams, they can beat any team on the day. This is the beauty of the Six Nations.”

Saint-André can only see one winner at the Stade de France next Thursday night and expects the victory to be masterminded by captain, Antoine Dupont. He would make France favourites for the Six Nations too, with three home matches, having won last year’s tournament with two.

“Antoine Dupont, he’s such a big player for the French team, so important. But [it’s] not just about what he does, but what he brings to the squad, about confidence, about belief. It’s funny, but when you speak with players from Toulouse, they feel that when he’s here, they have the feeling that they will win.

“I think he brings so many things. At fly half, [Mathieu] Jalibert is doing very well with Bordeaux. You [Ireland] need to be very good on the set-piece. If you are struggling in the set-piece against France, in Stade de France, when they have the momentum, and if you give two or three seconds for Antoine Dupont to make the right decision [you’ll be in serious trouble].

“I think the key will be, if you [Ireland] disturb the set-piece of the French team I think you can win. If you do not, it can be a long night.”