Sam Prendergast set to keep outhalf spot for Ireland’s Six Nations opener against France

The Irish squad are set to move on to Paris after one more session in Quinta do Lago on Monday, just as worsening storm clouds revisit the Algarve. With no more damage done since stormy Wednesday – as in Hugo Keenan’s broken thumb and Bundee Aki’s suspension – the Irish team announcement (Tuesday at 8am) is likely to fall along established lines, such as Sam Prendergast retaining the keys at outhalf.

As well as avoiding the monsoon-like weather of home, where the Ireland Under-20s were consigned to training indoors all week at the IRFU’s HPC, the squad have also managed to duck and dive out of the rain and wind to enjoy a full week’s training on the well-drained pitch at their base in Portugal with a full squad of 38.

Defence coach Simon Easterby even made relatively positive noises about Tadhg Furlong’s continuing recuperation from the calf strain he sustained in Leinster’s win in Bayonne a fortnight ago, and suggested that the three-time Lions’ tighthead could be fit and available for selection, although that still hinged on Monday’s session.

Tadhg Beirne also took a full part in training and is “good to go”, while Ciarán Frawley, Bryn Ward and Billy Bohan have been released home to prepare for the Ireland XV game against England A next Friday evening in Thomond Park. This effectively confirms that Jeremy Loughman and Michael Milne will be the two looseheads left standing in the Irish 23-man match day squad. Nonetheless, it’s been a rapid rise for the 20-year-old Bohan.

“He’s got a very bright future ahead, and hopefully he’ll get an opportunity on Friday night,” said Easterby. “The other bit of competition, for that loosehead spot, Jez [Loughman] and Mikey [Milne], has been excellent. I’ve just walked up from a scrum session there, and it looked like they were going after each other and working hard.

“So, I think that’s part of the challenge and the excitement around a couple of players who haven’t been in [the squad] for a while, in Jez and Mikey getting an opportunity to step up. Sometimes those things are forced. Sometimes they’re in there for their form, and both of them have gone well, we’ve been really impressed with them.

“But for us, it just adds and keeps adding depth to our squad, which is exactly what we want when we’re 18 months out from a World Cup.”

Whereas Loughman has been chosen ahead of Milne by Munster in their big games this season, it’s seemingly been the other way around in the Irish pecking order.

Milne earned his first two caps in the summer Tests against Georgia and Portugal as a replacement for Jack Boyle, who is now sidelined along with Andrew Porter and Paddy McCarthy.

Although Easterby confirmed that Tom O’Toole has also been scrummaging at loosehead as well as tighthead this week, he has been exclusively the latter with Ulster for some time. The likelihood therefore is that Milne and Loughman will be the looseheads, while the tightheads will be drawn from three Lions, namely Furlong, Thomas Clarkson and Finlay Bealham.

Although Beirne started all four November Tests at lock, he looks likely to continue at blindside, where he started all three Lions’ Tests and where he has started six of his seven Munster games this season.

Here and elsewhere, enforced absentees has reduced Andy Farrell’s options, with Stuart McCloskey last of the established inside centres still standing. Jamie Osborne also looks the next cab on the rank ahead of Jacob Stockdale at fullback, given Keenan has joined Mack Hansen and Jimmy O’Brien on the sidelines, while Frawley has returned home.

Osborne hasn’t played since injuring his shoulder against Japan, when starting at fullback in Keenan’s absence, as he did a week before against the All Blacks in Chicago. Seven of his eight Test starts have been with 15 on his back.

Familiarity with each other and their positions will help with what Easterby described as “the exciting challenge” of coping with Antoine Dupont, Matthieu Jalibert et al, while he sought to play down the degree to which the Leinster players have to adapt from the Jacques Nienaber blitz defence when returning to the Irish system.

“I think there’s a bit of a misconception around that, and I think our defence benefits from all the provinces, and they’ve all got slight nuances within their defensive system,” he says.

“Maybe, one system is slightly more different than another, but no one’s completely aligned. So we’re fortunate we have a lot of players doing the same types of things and sometimes something slightly different.

“But we’ve only got four teams, others have a lot more. We can’t use that as an excuse. It’s really about the individuals and how they prepare to play in an Irish jersey, and we’ll take good bits from all of the different provinces in defence and attack, and we always have done.

“For me, that’s the beauty of how strong we can be in such a short space of time. I like what goes on in the provinces. I like that they do things sometimes slightly differently to us, because when they [the players] come into us, it’s a nice little challenge.

“We use some strong bits of others, and hopefully that makes us strong as a unit.”

Ireland (possible): J Osborne; T O’Brien, Ringrose, McCloskey, Lowe; S Prendergast, Gibson-Park; Milne, Sheehan, Furlong or Clarkson, Ryan, J McCarthy, Beirne, van der Flier, Doris (capt). Replacements: Kelleher, Loughman, Clarkson/Bealham, Edogbo, C Prendergast, Conan, Casey, Crowley/Byrne.

