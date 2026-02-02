France v Ireland: What time is kick-off, what’s the team news and what TV channel is it on?

The battle of the frontrows looks crucial in Thursday's Six Nations opener between France and Ireland at the Stade de France on Thursday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Who is playing, when and where?

Ireland will play France in their first match of the Six Nations at the Stade de France on the unusual starting day of Thursday. Kick-off is at 8.10pm Irish time.

It was decided to be played on Thursday to avoid a Friday night clash with the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Chamonix. France TV are the host broadcaster for the Olympics and the Six Nations.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the game on Virgin Media One in Ireland, where coverage starts at 7pm, while in the UK you can watch the game on ITV. You can also follow the action live on The Irish Times live blog.

Who else is playing in the first round?

Italy are playing Scotland at Stadio Olimpico at 2.10pm on Saturday (live on Virgin Media, BBC) while later England play Wales at 4.40pm at Twickenham (live on RTÉ, ITV).

Last five meetings

Ireland 27 France 42, Aviva Stadium, 2025 Six Nations

France 17 Ireland 38, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille 2024 Six Nations

Ireland 32 France 19, Aviva Stadium, 2023 Six Nations

France 30 Ireland 24, Stade de France, 2022 Six Nations

Ireland 13 France 15, Aviva Stadium, 2021 Six Nations

Backs Coach Andrew Goodman with Sam Prendergast and Tadhg Furlong. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

What is the team news?

Sam Prendergast is set to be retained at outhalf despite the form of Harry Byrne for Leinster and the experience of Jack Crowley in the role. Fullback Hugo Keenan is out with the broken thumb and Bundee Aki is missing through suspension. Tadhg Furlong is a doubt, but has been progressing well in training and could start. Stuart McCloskey may be favoured to play centre, with Michael Milne in at prop in the absence of Andrew Porter, as well as Jack Boyle and Paddy McCarthy, through injury.

Ireland could struggle in the scrum given their injury problems, but they will not come up against French tighthead Uini Atonio, who suffered a heart attack and retired from rugby. Head coach Fabien Galthié surprisingly left Damian Penaud out of the squad despite scoring tries the previous three times against Ireland, but Antoine Dupont is back in form for Toulouse and captain for France after suffering a long-term injury against Ireland last year.

The teams will be announced on Tuesday morning and will be updated here. Andy Farrell will name the Ireland side at 8am Irish time and you can follow all the news on our live blog.

What are Ireland’s chances?

Slim according to the bookies, who are giving a 13-point handicap in favour of France in the odds, who are the defending champions and are difficult to beat in Paris. Only South Africa (twice) have beaten France in the Stade de France since 2021 and Ireland are unlikely to rival their pack dominance, especially with frontrow injuries.

As former France player and coach Philippe Saint-André said: “I think the key will be, if you [Ireland] disturb the set-piece of the French team I think you can win. If you do not, it can be a long night.”

