Ulster blend youth and experience to try maintain positive Belfast record against Cardiff

URC: Ulster v Cardiff, Affidea Stadium, Saturday, 7.45pm – Live, Premier Sports 1

It’s the final game of this lengthy block and Ulster find themselves coming off an unexpected loss from the late drama which unfolded at the Scarlets, but now really needing to bank a victory ahead of the break.

With the Six Nations around the corner, Richie Murphy is shorn of 10 players called up to the Ireland camp and, as such, has made eight changes to the side that took the field at Parc y Scarlets.

A new-look backrow has Matthew Dalton, usually a lock, at six while flanker Marcus Rea is handed his first start of the season. There’s also the rare sighting of Ben Carson being deployed in midfield after Jude Postlethwaite was added to Andy Farrell’s squad.

Michael Lowry’s absence after shipping a concussion on his comeback against Scarlets brings Ethan McIlroy – who only returned earlier this month after knee surgery – back into the starting side for what will be his first start and second appearance of the season.

There is a knock-on effect for Ulster’s bench with Ben Moxham – another recent returnee from long-term injury – Bryan O’Connor, Lorcan McLoughlin and James McCormick all among the replacements.

The hosts do have some more experienced hands to call upon as Iain Henderson skippers the side again, togging out alongside Rob Herring, James Hume, David McCann and Angus Bell.

The northern province have also retained the in-form Werner Kok, who switches wing over to the right to accommodate the return of Zac Ward – one of six in the squad who will link up with the Ireland XV next week – having missed out on last week’s trip to Wales.

Cardiff have also been heavily diluted as seven of their squad are away with Wales, with nine changes being made from the win over Benetton.

The visitors have failed to win in Belfast since 2010, two years after 37-year-old Leigh Halfpenny, on the bench on Saturday, made his Cardiff debut in a defeat to Ulster in Belfast.

Ulster: E McIlroy, W Kok, J Hume, B Carson, Z Ward, J Murphy, C McKee; A Bell, R Herring, S Wilson, I Henderson (capt), C Irvine, M Dalton, M Rea, D McCann.

Replacements: J McCormick, S Crean, B O’Connor H Sheridan, L McLoughlin, D Shanahan, J Flannery, B Moxham.

Cardiff: C Winnett, I Lloyd, H Millard, S Emanuel, T Bowen, C Sheedy, J Mulder, R Barratt, E Lloyd, J Sebastian, J McNally (capt), G Nott, A Lawrence, D Thomas, T Basham.

Replacements: D Hughes, D Southworth, J Cowell, R Thornton, L de la Rua, A Davies, E Evans, L Halfpenny.

Referee: H Davidson (SCO).