Ireland backs coach Andrew Goodman: ‘We’ve got to make sure we’re building belief’

The Ireland coaching group have undertaken a deep dive into many aspects of the team’s game, and especially their attack, in what was an underwhelming autumnal campaign. Backs coach Andrew Goodman admits that the Irish attack is not consistently where it needs to be, but that there is both evidence of its evolution, as well as further scope to do so, specifically in becoming the best aerial team in the world.

Goodman, who was co-opted on to the ticket from Leinster as backs coach in advance of the 2024 Six Nations, stressed that there were “little bits” of good rugby against New Zealand and Japan, and “some really good stuff against Australia in playing to space early and executing”.

While the loss to South Africa was largely based on the pummelling Ireland took at scrum time, contrary to the narrative around that game and to his own “frustration”, Goodman believes they missed opportunities due to skill execution.

“There was space there for us to take, but we just didn’t see it early enough or we didn’t trust ourselves to throw the pass or the communication wasn’t early enough.”

Ireland’s work rate off the ball – once a point of difference until not too long ago – and ensuing ability to see the space and communicate quickly enough, may have been at least partially attributed, Goodman believes, to a lack of match sharpness in November.

But there is also an onus on the coaches to deliver a plan that gives the players belief.

“We’ve got to make sure through the week we’re building belief in a plan and they’ve got full trust in the plan. So when they go out, if they’ve got that belief, they’ll trust themselves to throw that pass.”

Goodman was speaking from the team’s pre-Six Nations training camp in the Algarve, which Irish squads have used regularly since 2019. Fallen trees and flooded tennis courts at the Campus high-performance centre are a reminder of home but the squad have managed to find spells of manageable conditions.

Jack Conan and Jamison Gibson-Park at Ireland Rugby Squad Training in Faro, Portugal. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Rugby has fundamentally changed since Ireland’s unprecedented run of 17 straight wins in 2022 and 2023, especially attack though multiple phases, given how the attacking team is now refereed at the breakdown.

“We know we’ve got to evolve our game and we are evolving a little bit in different ways. What we did in 2022/23 was different. It is growing, it’s just we need to keep evolving and keep working on that to put it out in the field.”

Andy Farrell on his Six Nations ambitions: 'We're hunting again. We were being hunted for a while'

Ireland’s kicking game can also be even more of a weapon, as it was against Australia.

“It was probably one of the highest games we’ve had kicking-wise in a long time, but a lot of those kicks were flat kick-passes to space. We got early success with putting high balls in the backfield and Mack [Hansen] was having a f**king field day getting up and catching those balls.

“We understand that those moments when you can get a transition back and you’re attacking against the unstructured defence are a massive opportunity in the game.

“If you think of Irish rugby players growing up and the exposure they had to catching overhead, Gaelic and different sports, it’s such a massive advantage. We have to use it. We want to be the best team in the world at the aerial game and then we want to grow our transitional game.”

Citing France and Bordeaux-Bègles, Goodman says: “The way they transition the ball to space straight away, that’s part of the evolution we really want to go after.

“So, when we do win those balls back in the air, how fast can we be to see the space to execute our passes to get the space and keep the ‘D’ [opposition defence] unstructured or in chaos? Because if you don’t move the ball to space straight away against an international defence, then it’s likely you are going to have to go to another kick, the way the defence is set these days.”

Ireland’s Bundee Aki is tackled by Ardie Savea and Tamaiti Williams of New Zealand in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final at Stade de France, Paris. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The flip side will be defending in transition against France next Thursday, admitted Goodman, also highlighting how Les Bleus keep the ball alive and the way Antoine Dupont “plays around the breakdown and brings the forwards and backs into play”.

“Then, assuming [Matthieu] Jalibert is in contention, Thomas Ramos at 15, they’ve players can make stuff happen out of nothing.

“They’ll back their set-piece as well, they’ll go to their drive a lot so there’s some great challenges for us right across the field.”

As well as dreary weather, this week the squad also had Wednesday’s dual upheavals of Bundee Aki’s suspension and Hugo Keenan’s fractured thumb, while Tadhg Furlong is seemingly in a race against time to be fit for next Thursday’s Six Nations opener in Paris.

But despite the IRFU’s slightly sanctimonious and pre-emptive statement before the disciplinary hearing which confirmed Aki’s four-game ban, the Irish management have evidently taken a more conciliatory tone. While underlining the need to respect officials, Goodman said Aki would come back into consideration after the completion of his suspension for the final two games against Wales and Scotland.

Bundee Aki handed four-week suspension after being axed from Ireland's Six Nations squad

Goodman also expressed the disappointment he felt for Scott Robertson and his family after his recent removal from the All Blacks.

“He’s a good mate and he’s been a massive mentor for me, throughout my coaching career. He gave me my first opportunity at Super Rugby. He’s a great man and he’s a great coach, I’m sure he’ll bounce back well.”

Although invariably linked with any new All Blacks coaching ticket in the New Zealand media, Goodman said: “Oh mate, I’m loving my time here. Yeah, my wife would kill me if she thought of moving back overseas again. I’m really enjoying my time here and I’m proud to be part of this team.”