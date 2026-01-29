Clayton McMillan names ‘prodigious talent’ Tom Wood on the bench for Munster URC trip to Glasgow

Outhalf Tom Wood, who will start on the bench for Munster's URC clash against Glasgow on Friday, during a training session at UL on Monday. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

URC: Glasgow v Munster, Scotstoun Stadium, Friday, 7.45pm – Live on TG4 and Premier Sports

Tom Wood looks set to become a third-generation Munster player after being selected on the bench for their URC clash against Glasgow Warriors on Friday night (7.45pm), with head coach Clayton McMillan confident the 19-year-old is ready to step up.

Wood will follow in the footsteps of his father Keith and grandfather Gordon if he makes his competitive Munster senior debut for Munster, pipping older brother Gordon to the honour in the process.

Gordon (21) had been poised for his debut when he was among the replacements when the province met Glasgow last season, however the centre wasn’t introduced during the 28-25 away defeat.

Outhalf Tom, who will be 20 on February 14th, gets his opportunity after the experienced JJ Hanrahan picked up a hamstring injury in the warm-up before last weekend’s clash against the Dragons in Cork, when Munster ended a four-match losing run.

“This opportunity for Tom has come along probably a little earlier than we all anticipated,” said McMillan. “But there’s no denying his talent. It might upset a few Irish people, but I see a lot of (former Australia back) Stephen Larkham in the guy.

“He’s long-limbed, tall, feels like he has a lot of time, which is a really great quality. So if he gets this opportunity to go out there, I know it’ll be a proud, proud moment for himself and his family.

“His slightly older brother, I think, was on the bench last year and didn’t get on the field, so he’ll be hoping that he gets on. But look, he’s a prodigious talent – great left foot boot, sound goal kicker. And like I said, he just seems to be one of those people that has time,” McMillan added.

Seán Edogbo during a Munster training session at UL on Monday. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Fellow academy player Seán Edogbo, who made an outstanding debut in Munster’s hard-earned 22-20 win over the Dragons last weekend, retains his place as McMillan opted for four changes and a couple of positional switches.

Diarmuid Kilgallen comes on to the left wing with Shane Daly switching to the centre for the injured Alex Nankivell. Props Josh Wycherley and Oli Jager come in for Jeremy Loughman and Michael Ala’alatoa respectively, while Evan O’Connell makes his 10th Munster appearance in replacing Springbok Jean Kleyn, who is following return to play protocols after suffering a head injury against the Dragons.

Glasgow head coach Franco Smith has made 10 changes to the side which made it six wins from their last seven URC games against Zebre last weekend, when they saw off the Italian side 26-21 in Parma.

Many of the changes were enforced as 15 of his side have been called up for international duty with Scotland and are being rested ahead of their Six Nations opener against Italy on February 7th, leaving academy players Dylan Cockburn (lock) and Mathew Urwin (outhalf) poised for their debuts.

There could also be a poignant appearance off the bench for scrumhalf Jack Oliver to face his former team-mates. The former Ireland Under-20 could follow in the footsteps of his late father Greig, who was working as an elite performance officer with Munster when he died in a paragliding accident in Cape Town in 2023 having gone to South Africa to support Jack in the Under-20 World Cup.

Glasgow are boosted by internationals Ollie Smith and Kyle Rowe, centre Stafford McDowall, lock Alex Craig and replacement loosehead Nathan McBeth, who were released from the Scotland squad to feature in Friday’s game.

GLASGOW: J McKay; K Rowe, S McDowall (capt), K Yule, O Smith; D Lancaster, B Afshar; J Bhatti, S Stephen, M Walker, A Craig, J Oguntibeju, E Ferrie, A Fraser, A Miller.

Replacements: G Stewart, N McBeth, S Talakai, D Cockburn, S Vailanu, M Duncan, J Oliver, M Urwin.

MUNSTER: M Haley; T Abrahams, S Daly, D Kelly, D Kilgallen; T Butler, E Coughlan; J Wycherley, D Barron (capt), O Jager; E O’Connell, F Wycherley; S Edogbo, R Quinn, B Gleeson.

Replacements: L Barron, M Donnelly, J Ryan, G Coombes, J O’Donoghue, P Patterson, T Wood, S O’Brien.