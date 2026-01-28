Ulster feeling the pressure to maintain winning home run against Cardiff

With the end of the 10-game block now in sight, courtesy of Saturday’s visit of Cardiff, the clear intent for Ulster is to finish for the Six Nations break on a the right note, a situation made more pressing after the manner of their defeat last weekend at Scarlets.

The northern province took just their fourth defeat of the season across all competitions thanks to a late try from Ellis Mee at Parc y Scarlets, where Richie Murphy’s side appeared to have things under control despite having three second-half scores scrubbed out.

Not only must Ulster bounce back to restore momentum in what has been a season of notable progress, but they also need to manage a way through this URC fixture without nine of their frontline players – Tom O’Toole, Tom Stewart, Nick Timoney, Robert Baloucoune, Nathan Doak, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Cormac Izuchukwu and Bryn Ward – who are with the Ireland squad for a pre-Six Nations training camp in Portugal.

“It’s a massive one for us,” said Murphy ahead of Saturday’s game against Cardiff, who beat Ulster (albeit with a rotated squad) earlier this season in the Challenge Cup.

“Our record here at home has been so strong this year and it’s really important, something that we want to really try and protect,” he added.

“Players away in national camp and a few players still out injured puts a focus on this game where there are guys coming in who haven’t played a huge amount of rugby for us.

“The Cheetahs game being cancelled (last month due to frozen pitches in the Netherlands) took some game time off some of those guys as well.

“We’re under pressure this week, and it’s important that, as a group, we form together and be really clear with how we want to play the game and that we’re fully committed to trying to get the win.

“If we do those things, I think we’ll be very hard to beat this weekend,” said Murphy.

Cardiff – who are fourth in the URC table, two places ahead of Ulster – will also be without their Wales contingent, which may be some form of leveller, but Murphy is only focusing on his own selection.

“Losing those senior Irish players this weekend is a test, but guys within our squad have been looking for opportunity, and some of those guys will get that this weekend.

“We’ve plenty of young guys coming through and hopefully this week we’ll get to see a few more,” he added.

Ulster’s seven players selected for Friday week’s Ireland XV clash against England A at Thomond Park will be available for selection, while Michael Lowry is following return to play protocols after sustaining a concussion against Scarlets. Stewart Moore is due to undergo surgery on an ACL tear next month and will be out for the remainder of the season.