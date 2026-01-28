Ireland’s Hugo Keenan could miss Six Nations after fracturing thumb in training

Hugo Keenan has returned to Dublin after suffering a fractured thumb in Ireland training in the Algarve on Tuesday afternoon. The average healing time from an injury of that nature is four to six weeks which suggests that he will struggle to take any part in the Six Nations Championship.

Andy Farrell’s side open their campaign against France in Paris on Thursday week. It has not been a great 24-hours for the Irish head coach as Bundee Aki remained in Ireland to attend today’s disciplinary hearing and has been replaced in the squad by Jude Postlethwaite.

It is a cruel blow for Keenan and Ireland, as the fullback had been hitting his markers in recovering from hip surgery following his Test series clinching try against Australia. The 29-year-old had not played since, but Farrell was optimistic that he would be fit for Paris, where the Leinster man was due to win a 50th cap.

The Irish coach now faces a choice between Jamie Osborne, if fit – he has not played since damaging a shoulder in the Japan game in November – Jacob Stockdale and Ciarán Frawley. Munster outhalf Jack Crowley has played there periodically in matches for the province.

Frawley and Stockdale have worn the 15 jersey for Leinster and Ulster respectively this season. Six of Osborne’s 10 caps have been at fullback, dating back to playing there in back-to-back Tests against South Africa in the summer of 2024, including marking his debut with a try against the Springboks.

He played fullback in the November Tests against New Zealand in Chicago and Japan at the Aviva Stadium, when he sustained shoulder damage.