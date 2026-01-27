Jeremy Loughman to remain at Munster to 2028

Jeremy Loughman after Munster's URC win over Dragons last Friday. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Munster’s Jeremy Loughman has signed a two-year contract extension which will see him remain at the province until 2028.

The loosehead prop joined Munster in December 2017, scoring six tries in 127 appearances to date.

Loughman was included in the Ireland squad for the upcoming Six Nations as head coach Andy Farrell contends with somewhat of a frontrow injury crisis.

Loughman, his Munster team-mate Michael Milne and late call-up Billy Bohan represent Farrell’s loosehead options as Andrew Porter (calf), Paddy McCarthy (foot) and Jack Boyle (leg) are unavailable.

Loughman earned his first cap for Ireland in a 35-17 win over Fiji during the 2022 November Internationals, going on to make four further international appearances.

The Athy native featured in Munster’s 22-20 URC win over Dragons in Cork last Friday before travelling to Portugal with the Ireland squad on Monday for a pre-Six Nations training camp.

