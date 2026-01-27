How Connacht went from runt of the IRFU litter to powerhouse province in 30 years

Back in 1997, in the second week of September, as the provinces were starting out on their professional journeys, the choice was either drive to Galway and report on the European Challenge Cup pool opener between Connacht and Northampton or stay in Dublin and report on the, eh, IRFU agm. That was what has since become known as a no-brainer.

The game had been rearranged for a Tuesday due to the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales three days earlier. It was a glorious day as well, so the vantage point on a few terraced steps across from the main stand and the dressingrooms appealed.

In Warren Gatland’s second season, Connacht were becoming every competitive. So, despite Northampton being coached by Ian McGeechan and studded with British & Irish Lions who had helped win a series in South Africa the previous summer, Connacht won 43-13, Willie Ruane (now Connacht Rugby chief executive) finishing off the scoring with a long-range try.

Gregor Townsend, who had started at outhalf when the Lions won the first and second Tests in South Africa, was a replacement. There can’t have been more than 250 there and, as Townsend lined up another restart in this hammering, a local wag shouted: “Hey, Gregor, didn’t I see you on the TV over the summer?” How everyone laughed.

When the game was over, the sole phone in the building which housed the dressingrooms rang. It was from an IRFU delegate who had been unable to attend.

“What was the score?” he asked. “43-13.”

“Ah,” said the IRFU man. “Sounds like you put up a good fight.”

Connacht would beat Nice at home and do the double over both Bordeaux Bègles and ditto over Northampton when beating a fully stacked Saints in Franklin’s Gardens to reach the quarter-finals.

Yet five seasons later, incredibly, the IRFU hierarchy decided to disband Connacht’s professional rugby team. It was a dereliction of the union’s duty to all four proud provinces of Ireland.

Connacht rallied, helped by so many key figures including IRFU committee member Billy Glynn and incoming Connacht president Daithí Frawley from Creggs, who said he would not accept the role were the team disbanded.

The former Galway All-Ireland winning hurling captain Joe Connolly delivered a passionate and articulate speech at a rally in a Galway hotel. Various politicians, including future taoiseach Enda Kenny and former international Jim Glennon, joined the Friends of Connacht march which delivered a petition to the IRFU offices.

The Irish Times did its little bit too, a front-page story highlighting how much the union was spending on its five-star hotel for the upcoming Six Nations game in Rome. And the IRFU buckled.

To its credit, the union, including treasurer Tom Grace, has backed Connacht ever since. Connacht memorably won the 2016 Pro12 and have provided plenty of internationals since, including Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham and Mack Hansen.

These thoughts came flooding back last Saturday night as a capacity 12,481 crowd experienced a rollicking opening night in front of the new Clan Stand where barely a handful of spectators were present on that sunny Tuesday on September 9th, 1997.

They were reinforced when reading Paul Hayward’s deep dive in The Observer into Welsh rugby, which is “riven by panic and bitterness” and “in a doom loop”.

The evergreen Welsh journalist Simon Thomas told Cardiff Radio that in his years covering the sport, he had never known the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) to provoke such anger among the regions’ supporters.

On top of BBC Wales’s exposé of “sexism, bullying and sexual harassment” in the WRU in January 2023, and the Union’s ensuing apology, and threats of strikes by both the men’s and women’s national sides over contractual disputes, their union’s missteps in the last 12 months almost beggar belief.

At the outset of last season’s Six Nations, the WRU’s stated policy was to retain all four regions. The WRU subsequently stated its intention to reduce the regions to two, and has since revised this again to retaining three provinces.

Of the four, the Ospreys look the most vulnerable but both their supporters and those of the Cardiff Blues are up in arms, the latter having briefly gone into administration before being taken over by the WRU, which has since said Cardiff will be taken over by the Ospreys’ owner, Y11 Sport & Media.

Not so long ago, Wales were winning four Six Nations titles between 2012 and 2021, with Grand Slams in 2012 and 2019. The Scarlets won the Pro12 in 2017. Cardiff won the Challenge Cup in Bilbao the following year.

The sharp decline and failed administration can be dated back to Covid times and the ousting of former Welsh outhalf Gareth Davies as chairman of the WRU in October 2020 after failing to gain re-election to the national council in the election held by the member clubs.

Davies has since said, in an interview with Thomas, that rugby can be cyclical, and cited the annus horribilis of 1991 when Wales were hammered in Australia and fought among themselves at a post-match dinner, finished with the wooden spoon in the Five Nations and were knocked out of the World Cup after losing to Western Samoa.

He accused the current WRU hierarchy of being defeatist and shortsighted. Thankfully, when push came to shove 23 years ago, the IRFU decided not to be.

Rugby and rowing join forces in world record attempt

On March 21st, a group of former Irish rugby players and rowers will attempt a mixed 24-hour world record for over-40s. This gruelling event is to raise money for both the Barretstown children’s charity and the IRFU Charitable Trust, and specifically injured ex-players.

Simultaneously, the first Irish indoor corporate rowing championships will take place in the Ken Wall Centre of Excellence, Energia Park, Donnybrook. Business teams comprising four men and two women will take part in the one-hour event, with all entries going to the two charities.

Goodbody Corporate Finance, AIB, Suntory, Smurfit Westrock, Applegreen, Centric Health, Davy Stockbrokers and VitHit, among others, will take part.

The Rugby Rowers include world champion and Olympian Sanita Puspure, Grand Slam winner Nora Stapleton, multiple world record holder Kenny McDonald and former rugby internationals Bob Casey, Gordon D’Arcy, Stephen Ferris, Malcolm O’Kelly, Kevin McLoughlin, Andrew Trimble and the Wallace brothers, David and Paul.

Any other businesses wishing to take part in these worthy causes can contact Linda Black at 087-745-8438 or email charitabletrust@irfu.ie

