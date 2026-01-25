Young Munster main movers among AIL chasing pack

Only two of the top six won on an unpredictable day in Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League on Saturday, with Young Munster the prime movers as they climbed from sixth to third thanks to their 37-20 victory over Terenure at Tom Clifford Park.

A key moment in the Cookies registering their fourth win in succession was a big defensive set in front of a large segment of the home crowd by the club house on half-time. This led to a scuffle and a relieving penalty in preserving a 17-6 interval lead after tries by Bailey Faloon and Stephen McLoughlin.

After a try by number eight and man of the match Luke Murphy, Aran Egan responded for Terenure, and then another Munster academy player, scrumhalf Jake O’Riordan, scored a length-of-the-pitch intercept try as ‘Nure pressed to make it a one-score game.

Oisín Pepper, the Cookies’ quick and skilful 21-year-old centre, who was released by the Munster academy, marked his second game after a six-month absence following shoulder surgery by scoring after good work by John Poland and Shane O’Leary. Pepper was one of 12 players from Limerick schools in the matchday squad.

Jordan Coghlan scored a brace in Clontarf’s 10th consecutive win, overcoming an improving Nenagh 35-24 in their first ever visit to Castle Avenue. Second-placed St Mary’s were held to a 16-all draw at home by Ballynahinch, with Mick O’Gara converting Mick McCormack’s late try in taking his tally for the season to 115 points.

UCD and Old Belvedere underlined the competitiveness of 1A with 20-15 and 18-12 home wins over Lansdowne and Cork Con respectively. Lansdowne led 15-7 at the break thanks to tries from Bobby Sheehan, his sixth of the season, and Harry van Eaden, but Evan Moynihan and Eoghan Walsh added to a first-half try by James Culhane as the Students completed a double over the visitors.

Belvo are coming to grips with life in 1A, tries by Justin Leonard and captain Calum Dowling helping them establish an 18-5 interval lead. Con, missing the influential Jack Kelleher (hamstring), responded with Danny Sheehan’s seventh try of the season before Belvo withstood late pressure.

In 1B Blackrock College were surprise 20-7 winners over Instonians, Old Wesley pulling 10 points clear with five second-half tries to beat Queen’s University 36-7.

MU Barnhall and Galwegians remained unbeaten at the top of 2A and 2B thanks to 11-3 and 50-15 home wins over Greystones and Navan. ‘Wegians outside centre Rob Deacy, the leading try scorer across all five divisions, scored his 12th in nine games, the home side recording their 11th bonus-point win in 11 games before many among a big crowd at Crowley Park rolled down the hill to the unveiling of the Clan Stand and the interpro between Connacht and Leinster.

Saturday’s results

All-Ireland League Division 1A: Clontarf 35 Nenagh Ormond 24; Old Belvedere 18 Cork Constitution 12; UCD 20 Lansdowne 15; Young Munster 37 Terenure College 20; St Mary’s College 16 Ballynahinch 16.

Division 1B: Blackrock College 20 Instonians 7; City Of Armagh 26 UCC 5; Highfield 21 Dublin University 17; Naas 14 Garryowen 28; Queen’s University 7 Old Wesley 36.

Division 2A: Banbridge 22 Ballymena 26; Cashel 12 Galway Corinthians 5; Dungannon 17 Old Crescent 13; MU Barnhall 11 Greystones 3; Shannon 34 Wanderers 17.

Division 2B: Clogher Valley 26 Skerries 0; Galwegians 50 Navan 15; Rainey 23 Buccaneers 22; Sligo 39 Enniscorthy 15; UL Bohemian 40 Malone 17.

Division 2C: Ballyclare 31 Malahide 27; Bective Rangers 37 Belfast Harlequins 14; Bruff 19 Clonmel 18; Dolphin 36 Monkstown 14; Midleton 11 Thomond 13.

Men’s Junior Cup Final: Seapoint 13 Dromore 10.

Women’s Division: Ennis 12 Blackrock College 38; Old Belvedere 10 Galwegians 15; Railway Union 73 Cooke 0; UL Bohemian 41 Wicklow 7; Ballincollig v Tullow postponed.