Cinderella province no more: Excitement palpable as Connacht host Leinster at transformed home

It’s Tuesday. The big reveal is just four days away. Connacht chief executive Willie Ruane is sitting in one of the meeting rooms along the corridor from his office in the building which houses the province’s new High Performance Centre (HPC) and faces the back of the new Clan Stand.

A tour of the stand has that smell of fresh paint and slightly bare, unfinished feel. But seeing is believing. Even from behind, it truly is impressive. The wall leading to the newly-polished grey building is made of the granite rock synonymous with the west of Ireland. It gives the new stand authenticity and individuality.

The unveiling of the new stand for Connacht’s United Rugby Championship game against Leinster at the Dexcom Stadium on Saturday evening is the most eagerly awaited development since they beat Leinster in the Pro12 final at Murrayfield 10 seasons ago. In some respects, it is bigger.

Now in his 12th season as Connacht CEO, Ruane took up the position in the summer of 2014.

“I started on a Monday and on the Wednesday, we had a strategy session with the board and the IRFU. I actually remember ringing Philip Browne (then the IRFU CEO) and saying to him, ‘You don’t expect me to have a strategy, do you?’," Ruane recalls with a laugh.

“He goes, ‘No, no. We’re just having a chat’. And in it, we talked about a number of things in terms of expectations for Connacht at that time. Those expectations were completely different to what they are now.

“But in it was talk of the stadium, and so it was right back then. Literally the day I started the job, there was already kind of images of what a potential stadium might look like. It wasn’t on this scale, but that ambition was there predating me. That’s 12 years ago, so this is probably 15-plus years.”

Ruane was then part of Connacht delegations which examined stadiums in the UK, France, Spain and more. Much of the Clan Stand, HPC and conference/meeting rooms are borrowed from those visits. Then they asked the experts. Connacht engaged Deloitte in the UK to conduct a stadium composition study.

“It cost a fair few quid at the time, but it was the best money we spent,” says Ruane. “They engaged with supporters, the local SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), the large multinationals. They did a wider market research and they came back and said, ‘it should be this size, this sum of these seats, this sum of these’, the whole lot.

“And they said, ‘here are the opportunities we see for alternative use’. And then we literally just took that to a designer and said, ‘go draw that for us’. That anchored every decision thereafter in what we were trying to do with the stadium and it was a really significant piece of work for us.”

Connacht Rugby turned 140 years old last December and in Ruane’s view, the gratitude for this momentous night in their history begins with the province’s founding fathers.

“We talk about it regularly enough – that we’re blessed we’re here now and the ribbon will be cut and we’re going to be here to experience all this.

“But this literally would not have happened without a very long journey that everyone has gone on. You know that old saying that those people who plant an acorn for an oak tree but never get to sit under the shade? There’s an awful lot of people who were part of that. And so, while this is very significant in its own right, there’s loads of significant steps along the way and this is only the manifestation of that.”

The building of a Clan Stand rivals the Pro12 triumph of a decade ago, not least as it is accompanied by a new HPC, indoor pitch, state-of-the-art gym, conference tooms and more.

As well as spectators, Connacht is now a more attractive proposition for prospective coaches and players.

“When we’re talking to them about coming here, they’re able to get a real sense of the ambition that we have for the place and the potential that the future holds for us.”

There were hiccups. “Covid was quite scary,” admits Ruane, with almost a fear in his eyes as he recounts a time that was compounded by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and that ongoing war.

By that stage, Connacht had been through a planning phase, a design phase and planning with the council.

“When we got through all of that, and we had a sense how much this is going to cost, Covid hit. And then you’re in freefall and you literally don’t know where the bottom is, as was society, as was sport. Thankfully, we had strong reserves at the time, but we literally didn’t know what the bottom of that was going to look like.

“For any sporting organisation, the strategy was just survival. But we came out of that through really strong Government and IRFU support and through our own reserves.”

“But we’re blessed. We have really good people on our board, people who are significant corporate heavyweights in their own right. For them to be around that table helping us all come to the right decision; God, it was great to lean into that. That’s what proper governance is about.”

There are too many people to thank, so Ruane dare not start naming them. “And that isn’t in any way to diminish anyone, because I’d be afraid in my life I’d miss someone.”

Volunteers, the current board, the previous board and executive staff “went above and beyond”, he says. “And I have to call this out – the IRFU have been super, and the government. Transformative projects of this scale do not happen without the government having a vision for what they want to see happen. The Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund; that’s the key anchor to this. That was a game changer for everyone who’s looking at these type of developments.”

The grand opening is also vibrant vindication of the decision to stay in their historical and spiritual home, and have such a monument to Connacht Rugby less than ten minutes’ walk from Eyre Square.

As a stylish fullback from Ballina who played for Connacht in the late 1990s, Ruane is entitled to feel personally proud.

“I’m just proud as a Connacht person,” he says. “These types of amenities add to the quality of life for people. Being able to come out on a Friday or Saturday night, go to a game, have a beer and a burger, whatever else; the type of amenities that are anywhere else in the country. So, as a person who’s from Connacht, grew up here, I’m just proud that this is in our province.”

What makes this achievement all the more impressive is that the new stand and amenities increased in cost from an original estimate of €30 million to €50 million, yet was still completed on time and without a financial noose around Connacht’s neck, as so often happens to organisations after completing such projects.

Of this outlay, about €20 million was funded by the Government, with the rest coming from philanthropic investors, Connacht Rugby funds, 12-year stadium naming rights and credit facilities. The residual debt of about €4/5 million is actually half the original estimate for residual debt.

And it will be a community facility, hosting 30 to 40 finals, be they clubs or schools, from under-13s to seniors.

“Even during our halftime shows, our ambition is to have every kid under 12 in Connacht play here. We will have large-scale meeting and conference events. This is designed to be a ‘365’. It’s not the 15 days of playing professional games, it’s actually the other 350 days.”

Crucially for matchday atmosphere, the Clan Stand has retained terracing for 1,600, with 4,000 seated in level 2 – aka the 1885 level – and 840 in level 3, the Atlantic Premium level, which is also designed for conferences.

Connacht already have a commercial conferencing team in place who have already taken booking for conferences of 400-500 people.

“It’ll be the largest conferencing space in this side of the country. We want to bring that business to the province of Connacht, to the west of Ireland.”

Connacht also have licensing agreements with the Special Olympics and with the Community Games.

The stadium is owned by the Galway Agricultural Society and Connacht, who have a 100-year lease, are co-tenants with Greyhound Racing Ireland.

Even the size seems right. The new 10,500 capacity has the potential to increase by 2,000 with additional terracing at the Bohermore and College Road ends of the stadium.

“If we find in a few years that we’re bursting at the seams and it’s too small, they’re first-world problems,” says Ruane.

Anecdotally, Connacht could probably have sold out the Dexcom for this match against Leinster many times over. You can reach out and bite the anticipation around Galway and the province.

“Look, you can’t not be but excited,” admits Ruane. “It’s just bedlam at the moment trying to make sure that everything is sorted. So, you know when you’re in the eye of the storm? Yeah, I look forward to Sunday morning and kind of being able to reflect back on it.

“But genuinely, when the ball is kicked off on Saturday – and I sincerely mean this – there will be people that I’ll be thinking about that aren’t with us. That’s who I’ll be thinking about.”

Cinderella province no more?

“Cinderella’s got a better pair of slippers, that’s for sure. Look, we’re ambitious. We constantly want to try and be better. And there’s no point in pretending that’s not uphill. But in our own heads, it’s a long time since we’ve regarded ourselves as Cinderella.

“We’re trying our damnedest to keep pushing it on and moving it forward every single week, every single month, every single year. Sometimes we go backwards. But I’d like to think that we’re trending forwards, that’s for sure.”

Now, it’s never been surer.