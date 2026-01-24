AIL preview: Young Munster look to break top-five at home to Terenure

The top five teams in Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League have opened up a 10-point gap to the bottom four, adding significant to the clash between Young Munster (28 points) in sixth and third-placed Terenure (32) at Tom Clifford Park, where the visitors last won in 2017.

What’s more, Munsters are seeking a second consecutive double over Terenure after a 29-19 win at Lakelands Park in early December. Despite winning just one of their first six matches, it was clear the Cookies’ results were misleading, picking up seven bonus points in those first four defeats.

But that win over Terenure sparked a maximum haul of 15 points from their last three games, and this weekend make just two changes to the side that won at Nenagh last time out. Munster and former Connacht and Ireland Sevens winger Andrew Smith returns while Leo Langbridge starts in the backrow.

Terenure make one change to the team that ended a three-game losing streak at home to Old Belvedere a fortnight ago, Leinster hooker John McKee returning to the fold as Max Russell reverts to openside after playing for Leinster A in Toulouse last weekend while Ben Blaney is on duty with the Ireland Under-20s.

The rest of the top five teams will be favourites to win, although the same was true in early December when UCD produced their best performance of the season to beat Lansdowne 43-38.

The students’ make two changes for the return meeting in Belfield, Leinster academy and Ireland Under-20 Grand Slam winner James Culhane coming in at number eight and Thomas Quinn at scrumhalf. Lansdowne make four changes; Harry O’Riordan at inside centre, Jack Matthews and Stephen Madigan in the halfback line, and Harry van Eeden at eight. Leinster scrumhalf Cormac Foley is also among the replacements after a length injury lay-off.

Leaders Clontarf (42 points), seeking a 10th successive win, are unchanged at home to Nenagh, who have lost all 10 games this season, while second-placed St Marys (37) make just one change for the visit of seventh-place Ballynahinch (21).

Cork Con (fourth, 32) take their four-game winning run to Old Belvedere for a first meeting at Ollie Campbell Park since 2016.

The 1B leaders Old Wesley go to Queens, while the 2A and 2B unbeaten duo of MU Barnhall and Galwegians continue their push for promotion at home to Greystones and Navan respectively.

All-Ireland League weekend fixtures – Saturday, 2.30pm (unless stated)

Division 1A: Clontarf v Nenagh Ormond, Castle Avenue; Old Belvedere v Cork Constitution, Ollie Campbell Park; UCD v Lansdowne, Belfield; Young Munster v Terenure College, Tom Clifford Park; St Mary’s College v Ballynahinch, Lakelands Park (3pm).

Division 1B: Blackrock College v Instonians, Blackrock College School Pitch; City Of Armagh v UCC, Palace Grounds; Highfield v Dublin University, Woodleigh Park; Naas v Garryowen, Rathoe Road; Queen’s University v Old Wesley, Dub Lane.

Division 2A: Banbridge v Ballymena, Rifle Park; Cashel v Galway Corinthians, Spafield; Dungannon v Old Crescent, Stevenson Park; MU Barnhall v Greystones, Parsonstown; Shannon v Wanderers, Thomond Park Back Pitch.

Division 2B: Clogher Valley v Skerries, The Cran; Galwegians v Navan, Crowley Park; Rainey v Buccaneers, Hatrick Park; Sligo v Enniscorthy, Hamilton Park; UL Bohemian v Malone, UL 4G.

Division 2C: Ballyclare v Malahide, The Cloughan; Bective Rangers v Belfast Harlequins, Energia Park; Bruff v Clonmel, Kilballyowen Park; Dolphin v Monkstown, Virgin Media Park; Midleton v Thomond, Town’s Park.

Women’s Division: Ennis v Blackrock College, Drumbiggle; Ballincollig v Tullow, Fethard (6.30pm); Old Belvedere v Galwegians, Energia Park (5pm); Railway Union v Cooke, Aviva Stadium Back Pitch (5pm); UL Bohemian v Wicklow, UL 4G (5pm).