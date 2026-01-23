Ulster flying high ahead of trip to struggling Scarlets

Stuart McCloskey celebrates scoring a try during Ulster's win over Stade Francais at the Affidea Stadium in the Challenge Cup last weekend. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

URC: Scarlets v Ulster, Parc y Scarlets, Saturday, 3pm – Live on Premier Sports 2

It’s been yet another week of uplift at Ulster, though this time off the pitch after it was confirmed Richie Murphy and his coaching team of Mark Sexton, Willie Faloon and Jimmy Duffy are sticking around until 2028.

It adds further positives to a week that had already been going well for Ulster after seven of the province’s players were named in Ireland’s Six Nations squad, with eight more due to link up with the Ireland XV for next month’s clash with England A.

All of this is simply a consequence of where Ulster find themselves this season, third in the URC and with home advantage banked for April’s Challenge Cup Round of 16. Both attention-grabbing developments which have managed to make all the angst of the previous campaign seem a distant memory.

Is Ireland's Six Nations squad 'safe'? Listen | 29:48

As such, there is certainly little to suggest that the in-form province’s progress might be about to strike a bump in the road over at the Scarlets. The Welsh side, coached by former Ulster employees Dwayne Peel and Jared Payne, are bottom of the URC with just two wins, while Ulster travel with a strong looking selection. But any whiff of complacency, and even the bad weather forecast could yet become the sort of levellers to favour the struggling hosts.

For Nathan Doak, it has also been a memorable few days, with not only his inclusion in Andy Farrell’s squad to ponder – the scrumhalf remains uncapped even after last summer’s tour to Georgia and Portugal – but also a milestone appearance looming with the 24-year-old set to earn his 100th cap for Ulster on Saturday.

Doak plays alongside fellow Six Nations call-ups Stuart McCloskey, Robert Baloucoune, Nick Timoney, Tom O’Toole and Tom Stewart in as robust a team as Murphy can manage, barring issues which have sidelined Jacob Stockdale (concussion) and Cormac Izuchukwu (foot).

Ulster scrumhalf Nathan Doak during last Saturday's Challenge Cup pool game against Stade Francais. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

The province have made four changes to the side that defeated Stade Francais last weekend in the Challenge Cup, earning them the pool top spot, with Angus Bell coming back in at loosehead after illness and Charlie Irvine being named at lock in place of Harry Sheridan who falls to the bench.

In the backline, Michael Lowry makes a notable return for his first appearance since picking up a knock when playing for Ireland A against Spain last November. H comes in at fullback in place of Stockdale while Werner Kok swaps in for the rested Zac Ward on the left wing.

If Ulster have sorted the problems in their lineout from last Saturday and rock up to Llanelli with a more stable scrum they should profit, especially if Bryn Ward’s powerful ball-carrying, McCloskey’s line-breaking and Robert Baloucoune’s running lines are allowed to be fully deployed.

SCARLETS: B Murray; T Rogers, E James, J Hawkins, E Mee; S Costelow, A Hughes; K Mathias, R Elias, A Holz; S Lousi, H Cuckson; T Plumtree, J Macleod (capt), F Anderson.

Replacements: M van der Merwe, J Morse, H Thomas, J Price, J Taylor, D Blacker, J Williams, M Page.

ULSTER: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, W Kok; J Murphy, N Doak; A Bell, T Stewart, T O’Toole; I Henderson (capt), C Irvine; D McCann, N Timoney, B Ward.

Replacements: R Herring, E O’Sullivan, S Wilson, H Sheridan, M Dalton, C McKee, J Flannery, J Postlethwaite.

Referee: G Colby (SA).