Seán Edogbo to make Munster debut in Friday’s clash with the Dragons

Seán Edogbo is set to emulate his older brother Edwin by becoming the second player from Cobh Pirates to play for Munster in the professional era after being named at blindside for Friday’s URC game against the Dragons at Virgin Media Park (7.45pm).

Now playing with UCC in Division 1B of the All-Ireland League, the younger Edogbo is in his second year with the Munster academy and will make his debut on the same ground where he scored a sensational match-winning try for the Ireland Under-20s against Italy just under two years ago.

This adds to a memorable week for the Edogbos after older brother Edwin became a fully fledged member of the Ireland Six Nations. The older Edogbo would have been ruled out of this game in any case after failing a post-match HIA after the defeat to Castres last Saturday,

Is Ireland's Six Nations squad 'safe'? Listen | 29:48

Only Jeremy Loughman of Munster’s eight-strong contingent in Andy Farrell’s squad will feature against the Dragons as Clayton McMillan makes eight changes to the starting side that faced Castres.

Mike Haley, Dan Kelly, JJ Hanrahan and Ethan Coughlan all come into the backline, with Shane Daly moving to the wing, as captain Diarmuid Barron starts in the frontrow. The younger Edogbo (21) starts in a young new-look backrow alongside Ruadhán Quinn (22) and Brian Gleeson (21), who signed a two-year contract extension earlier this week.

Lee Barron, Josh Wycherley and Oli Jager provide the frontrow back-up, with Jager making a successful return from a head injury last week while 21-year-old lock Evan O’Connell is in line for his first senior appearance since November as Gavin Coombes completes the forward cover.

Paddy Patterson, who has completed the return-to-play protocols, Tony Butler and Diarmuid Kilgallen are the backline replacements.

MUNSTER (v Dragons): Mike Haley; Thaakir Abrahams, Dan Kelly, Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Ethan Coughlan; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron (capt), Michael Ala’alatoa; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Seán Edogbo, Ruadhán Quinn, Brian Gleeson.

Replacements: Lee Barron, Josh Wycherley, Oli Jager, Evan O’Connell, Gavin Coombes, Paddy Patterson, Tony Butler, Diarmuid Kilgallen.

Unavailable for selection this week: Alex Kendellen (ankle), John Hodnett (thumb), Edwin Edogbo (failed HIA), Tom Ahern (neck), Calvin Nash (neck/shoulder).