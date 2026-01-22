Andy Farrell selects fringe trio in Six Nations squad after season of raised standards

In

Edwin Edogbo

The 23-year-old gave Andy Farrell a timely nudge with a couple of tries off the bench in Munster’s defeat to Castres. During that cameo, Edogbo reinforced the qualities he possesses, which include being a good athlete with explosive power housed in a 122kg frame.

The first professional from the Cobh Pirates club, he spent 22 months on the sidelines because of a couple of Achilles tendon tears. His standing was illustrated when Farrell took him to Chicago as a travelling reserve for the Test against the All Blacks. It’s not simply about sheer strength or ballast in mauls, at the breakdown and in tackles. Edogbo’s background in playing other sports is also evident in his skill set.

Robert Baloucoune

Ulster's Robert Baloucoune surges forward during last Saturday's Challenge Cup match against Stade Francais at Affidea Stadium in Belfast. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

If Baloucoune was to add to his four Ireland caps (two tries), an increased work-rate was one requirement. This season for Ulster, under the coaching baton of Richie Murphy and Mark Sexton, he has done exactly that and been a significant part in the province’s attacking armoury.

His pace is top end at international level and he is as good a finisher as there is, one-on-one. The 28-year-old has also got sharper in his defensive duties. Injuries to Mack Hansen, Calvin Nash and Jordan Larmour have opened a door but he is in on merit and form.

Nathan Doak

Nathan Doak has embraced the extra responsibility placed on him at Ulster. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

Significant responsibility was placed on the 24-year-old’s shoulders at the start of the season. Doak had become the senior scrumhalf after John Cooney departed – a challenge he has responded to superbly.

[ Ireland Six Nations squad announcement: Harry Byrne included as Andy Farrell picks squadOpens in new window ]

His all-round game has been excellent, quicker and slicker in thought and distribution than previously, while his running lines and support play has been rewarded with a bagful of tries. An accomplished place-kicker too, he will start third in the pecking order at nine, but a first cap could very well come his way as early as the second round of the Six Nations if chosen for the match-day 23 against Italy. Another who deserves his promotion.

Out

Caolin Blade

Caolin Blade will look to put his Ireland disappointment behind him when Connacht take on Leinster on Saturday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Blade is due back for Connacht’s game against Leinster on Saturday following an Achilles injury that has kept him sidelined since the second week in December. The 31-year-old won the last of his four caps against Japan in November and before that enjoyed a brilliant 21-minute cameo – his decision and pass to Ciarán Frawley set up the match-winning moment – in helping Ireland beat the Springboks in the second Test in the summer of 2024. Lost out to his Connacht teammates Matthew Devine and Ben Murphy and Leinster’s Fintan Gunne for a place in the Ireland XV squad to boot.

Iain Henderson

Ulster's Iain Henderson (right) has seen his involvement with Ireland decline in recent years. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Injuries have compromised Henderson’s game time over the last couple of seasons. He managed just two appearances in the 2024 Six Nations and only one last year, against England – all three off the bench – having previously played five matches at the 2023 World Cup. The Ulster captain, who will turn 34 next month, has been a brilliant player through 85 Tests and two Lions tours. He has won five Six Nations titles and two Grand Slams, but that injury profile and the emergence of several outstanding young players – including those that can play secondrow and backrow – means there are others with more compelling claims.

Gavin Coombes

Munster's Gavin Coombes comes up against Argentina’s Juan Pedro Bernasconi and Francisco Moreno at Thomond Park last November. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Coombes made his Test debut in 2021, winning a couple of caps, but then had to wait until last summer before adding to that tally when starting against Georgia in Tbilisi. He has spoken about the four-year gap, channelling the disappointment as a positive fuel source. He admits during that time “there were a lot of mistakes on the pitch, [and] mistakes off the pitch maybe with regards to preparation, planning and different things like that”. Coombes is behind two world-class eights in Caelan Doris and Jack Conan, but not making the Ireland XV squad will perhaps hurt a little bit more, no matter what way it is dressed up.