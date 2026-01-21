Ward and Murphy brothers named in Ireland XV squad to face England A in Limerick

Ulster outhalf Jack Murphy is in line to start for the Ireland XV against England A at Thomond Park. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

It was a good day for the Ward and Murphy families and Ulster players in general as the Ireland XV squad for the game against England A at Thomond Park on Friday, February 6th (7.15pm) was announced on Wednesday.

Joshua Kenny’s remarkable rise continues apace from summer trialist to Leinster academy to scoring eight tries in seven starts for the province and playing in both the URC and the Champions Cup. The 22-year-old has made tremendous progress in a short space of time, a fact that is reflected in this latest recognition.

Some were suggesting that he could make the Six Nations squad, but this is a sensible step as there are aspects of his game that require refinement and it would be unfair to lumber him with too much expectation too soon. Given the make-up of the squad, it is likely that he will start the England game on the left wing with another in-form wing Zac Ward on the right.

Zac’s (27) younger brother Bryn (20), who like Kenny is an academy prospect and has enjoyed some brilliant performances of late, will travel with Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad to Portugal, along with Connacht secondrow Darragh Murray, before the pair will return to prepare for the England match at Thomond Park.

Murray, who won two caps during Ireland’s summer tour to Georgia and Portugal is highly regarded by Paul O’Connell, for his athletic qualities, lineout calling and calm demeanour. Leinster number eight Max Deegan will captain the squad and is one of eight players along with Paul Boyle, Oli Jager, Gus McCarthy, Murray, Shane Daly, James Hume and Ben Murphy with Test match experience.

It’ll be a proud occasion in Limerick for Ulster head coach Richie Murphy as his sons, Connacht scrumhalf Ben, and Ulster outhalf Jack, will be in action and probably as the starting halfback combination. Jack has excelled as a fulcrum for the province’s attack this season, while also possessing a very good kicking game.

In continuing the theme of academy players making quick progress, former Irish age-grade international Billy Bohan (20) is one of two loosehead options alongside Kent born, ex-Saracens player Sam Crean (25), while secondrow Charlie Irvine (22) started the season on a development contract with Ulster.

Jude Postlethwaite and Dan Kelly formed the midfield paring against Spain earlier in the season but James Hume, in form and with three senior caps, will be pushing for a starting role.

Cullie Tucker leads the coaching team assisted by Mark Sexton (backs), John Muldoon (forwards) and Seán O’Brien (defence).

Ireland XV Squad (Test caps in brackets): Forwards (16) – Diarmuid Barron (Munster), Billy Bohan (Connacht), Paul Boyle (Connacht) (1), Sam Crean (Ulster), Max Deegan (Leinster, capt) (4), Brian Gleeson (Munster), Sam Illo (Connacht), Charlie Irvine (Ulster), Oli Jager (Munster) (1), Sean Jansen (Connacht), Diarmuid Mangan (Leinster), Gus McCarthy (Leinster) (7), Darragh Murray (Connacht) (2), Stephen Smyth (Leinster), Bryn Ward (Ulster), Scott Wilson (Ulster). Backs (11) – Shane Daly (Munster) (2), Matthew Devine (Connacht), Cathal Forde (Connacht), Fintan Gunne (Leinster), James Hume (Ulster) (3), Dan Kelly (Munster), Joshua Kenny (Leinster), Ben Murphy (Connacht) (2), Jack Murphy (Ulster), Jude Postlethwaite (Ulster), Zac Ward (Ulster).