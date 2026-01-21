Hugo Keenan hopes to be back in time for Ireland’s Six Nations opener against France

Hugo Keenan has been back training with Leinster and hopes to return to action soon. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Hugo Keenan hopes to be available for Ireland’s opening match of the Six Nations against France at Stade de France on February 5th.

The Irish fullback, who was named in Andy Farrell’s 37-man squad announced on Wednesday afternoon, has not played since injuring his hip while playing with the British and Irish Lions last July. But he feels he is ready to get back into competitive games.

“I’m doing well. I obviously haven’t played yet, but I’m getting there. I feel I’ve turned the corner in the last couple of weeks. I’ve been back out training fully with Leinster the last week or two, so starting to come good,” said Keenan, who was speaking in his role as an ambassador for BWG Foods.

“When exactly I’ll be out there is not 100 per cent certain, but it’s in the short-term anyway. In the next couple of weeks. I’m hoping to be there. So yeah, it’s been a long old process, a little bit slower than I’d hoped.”

Keenan appeared to injure his hip while scoring the match-winning try in the second Test against Australia in July, which secured the series victory. However, it was a flare-up from a previous injury he sustained playing against England in 2004 at Twickenham.

“I was always aiming for January, and I hopefully won’t miss that target,” he said. “But I always wanted to get back for the big interpros, the Champions Cup games. So that’s been a little bit frustrating.”

Keenan said he has been training well with Leinster and that playing in an international match before playing with his club is not out of the question. However, he will wait for the optimum moment.

“It’s important that you don’t rush these things, that you’ve spent four or five months out and you don’t ruin the good work that you’ve been putting in and the good base that you’ve gotten,” he said.

“So, it’s the last hurdle to get over now.”