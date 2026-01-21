France leave Penaud, Alldritt and Fickou out of Six Nations squad as Dupont returns

Damian Penaud of France breaks clear to score their fifth try against Ireland during last year's Six Nations match in Dublin. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

France have left out Damian Penaud, Grégory Alldritt and Gaël Fickou as head coach Fabien Galthié named a 42-man squad full of surprises for this year’s Six Nations.

Winger Penaud has scored a record 40 tries for his country, including in his last three Six Nations games against Ireland, and was named European Rugby Player of the Year for his outstanding club season last year for Bordeaux Bègles, as they won the Champions Cup.

In his absence, the coaching staff could turn to Pau’s rising star Théo Attissogbe, back from injury after a very impressive summer in New Zealand, Toulon’s Gaël Dréan, or even Pau’s Olympic Sevens champion Aaron Grandidier.

Antoine Dupont returns from injury, having been sidelined since last ‍March after rupturing the cruciate ligaments in his right knee during France’s 42-27 win over Ireland in Dublin, an injury that required surgery and kept him out for more than eight ‌months.

📣🇫🇷 Découvrez le groupe des 𝟒𝟐 𝐣𝐨𝐮𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐬 appelés pour le Tournoi des Six Nations 2026 !



𝗧𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗲̀𝗿𝗲 𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗕𝗹𝗲𝘂𝘀 !

#XVdeFrance | @SixNationsRugby pic.twitter.com/9dwrH4fAiP — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) January 21, 2026

Outhalf Roman Ntamack ‌was also left out of the squad after picking up an unspecified injury ‌with Toulouse this month.

Defending champions France open their Six Nations campaign against Ireland at Stade de France on Thursday, February 5th, with a kick-off at 8.10pm Irish time.

Andy Farrell will announce his Ireland squad at 3pm on Wednesday.

France squad

Back three: Gregoire Arfeuil (Pau), Theo Attissogbe (Pau), Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux Bègles), Romain Buros (Bordeaux Bègles), Gael Drean (Toulon), Aaron Grandidier Nkanang (Pau), Thomas Ramos (Toulouse).

Centres: Fabien Brau-Boirie (Pau), Nicolas Depoortere (Bordeaux Bègles), Kalvin Gourgues (Toulouse), Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux Bègles), Noah Nene (Stade Francais).

Outhalves: Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux Bègles), Ugo Seunes (Racing 92).

Scrumhalves: Thibault Daubagna (Pau), Antoine Dupont (Toulouse), Baptiste Serin (Toulon).

Props: Dorian Aldegheri (Toulouse), Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Cyrill Baille (Toulouse), Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Regis Montagne (Clermont Auvergne), Rodrigue Neti (Toulouse), Dany Priso (Toulon), Tevita Tatafu (Bayonne).

Hookers: Maxime Lamothe (Bordeaux Bègles), Julian Marchant (Toulouse), Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse).

Locks: Hugo Auradou (Pau), Thibaud Flament (Toulouse), Emmanuel Meafou (Toulouse), Lenni Nouchi (Montpellier), Tom Staniforth (Castres).

Backrowers: Paul Boudehent (La Rochelle), Francois Cros (Toulouse), Alexandre Fischer (Clermont Auvergne), Mickael Guillard (Lyon), Oscar Jegou (La Rochelle), Anthony Jelonch (Castres), Temo Matiu (Bordeaux Bègles), Charles Ollivon (Toulon), Cameron Woki (Racing 92).