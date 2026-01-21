Fabien Galthié leaves Penaud, Alldritt and Fickou out of Six Nations squad

Damian Penaud of France breaks clear to score their fifth try against Ireland during last year's Six Nations match in Dublin. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

At face value, the headline-grabbing news that the experienced trio of Damian Penaud (59 caps), Gaël Fickou (98 caps) and Grégory Alldritt (58 caps) have all been guillotined from the 42-man French training squad ahead of the Six Nations is somehow, well, very French.

It is certainly very Fabien Galthié and sends out a clear message to that trio and the rest of the squad as to who is the boss and that no places are guaranteed. France also has enormous depth and with a posse of talented young wingers, centres and backrowers, this squad announcement may also mark a watershed moment for Les Bleus in this World Cup cycle.

Yet even the Midi Olympique website described this selection as ‘une bombe’. Penaud established a new French try-scoring record (40) last November, eclipsing the legendary Serge Blanco on 38. But he had been dropped by Galthié during last year’s Six Nations after a poor performance against England, after which the two had a tete-a-tete, the coach outlining his concerns about the winger’s work-rate, especially in defence.

Alldritt had also been left in the stands when France played South Africa last November before being recalled, whereas Fickou has long been the defensive leader of the side and had been expected to reach 100 caps in this championship.

Among the dozen uncapped players whom Galthié has named are nine backs, These include centres such as Kalvin Gourges, who has had a breakout season with Toulouse and made an eye-catching Test debut last November against Australia, and the uncapped due of Fabien Brau-Boirie, a 20-year-old playmaker with Pau and the Stade Français centre Noah Nene, a physically imposing player with a big left boot.

Instead of Penaud, the twice capped Théo Attissogbe and the uncapped trio of Toulon’s Gaël Dréan and two Pau speedsters in Aaron Grandidier, an English-born Olympic Sevens gold medallist, and Grégoire Arfeuil – 10 tries in 13 games this season – have been preferred.

Alldritt had been a pillar of the French team under Galthié, who turned to the La Rochelle number eight as captain in last season’s Six Nations in the absence of Charles Ollivon, who is now fit and back to his best.

Now Alldritt misses out to, among others, the uncapped Bordeaux Bègles backrower Temo Matiu, a powerful ball-carrier with a basketball background, and Montpellier’s Lenni Nouchi, who has been capped three times.

With hooker Pierre-Louis Barassi (concussion) and halfbacks Maxime Lucu (thigh) and Romain Ntamack (kidney) all injured, the debate will rage as to whether Galthié opts for the brilliant, in-form Bordeaux Bègles outhalf Matthieu Jalibert or Toulouse’s Thomas Ramos to start at 10 against Ireland.

France squad

Back three: Gregoire Arfeuil (Pau), Theo Attissogbe (Pau), Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux Bègles), Romain Buros (Bordeaux Bègles), Gael Drean (Toulon), Aaron Grandidier Nkanang (Pau), Thomas Ramos (Toulouse).

Centres: Fabien Brau-Boirie (Pau), Nicolas Depoortere (Bordeaux Bègles), Kalvin Gourgues (Toulouse), Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux Bègles), Noah Nene (Stade Francais).

Outhalves: Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux Bègles), Ugo Seunes (Racing 92).

Scrumhalves: Thibault Daubagna (Pau), Antoine Dupont (Toulouse), Baptiste Serin (Toulon).

Props: Dorian Aldegheri (Toulouse), Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Cyrill Baille (Toulouse), Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Regis Montagne (Clermont Auvergne), Rodrigue Neti (Toulouse), Dany Priso (Toulon), Tevita Tatafu (Bayonne).

Hookers: Maxime Lamothe (Bordeaux Bègles), Julian Marchant (Toulouse), Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse).

Locks: Hugo Auradou (Pau), Thibaud Flament (Toulouse), Emmanuel Meafou (Toulouse), Lenni Nouchi (Montpellier), Tom Staniforth (Castres).

Backrowers: Paul Boudehent (La Rochelle), Francois Cros (Toulouse), Alexandre Fischer (Bayonne), Mickael Guillard (Lyon), Oscar Jegou (La Rochelle), Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse), Temo Matiu (Bordeaux Bègles), Charles Ollivon (Toulon), Cameron Woki (Bordeaux Bègles).