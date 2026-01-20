Joe Joyce to leave Connacht for Gloucester at the end of the season

Gloucester have signed lock Joe Joyce from Connacht for the 2026-27 season.

The 31-year-old joined the province in 2023 after beginning his professional career with Bristol.

“I’m really excited about making the move to Gloucester and getting back into Prem Rugby next season, it’s a fantastic opportunity for me,” Joyce told the club website.

“I’m someone who prides myself on working hard, setting high standards and using my experience to help drive the group forward.

“I want to make a positive impact on and off the field and play my part in helping the club achieve success.”

Meanwhile, backrow forward Brian Gleeson has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Munster until at least 2028.

The 21-year-old has scored two tries in 26 appearances for the province after joining the province’s academy in the summer of 2023 before making his Munster debut against the Sharks in the opening game of the 2023/24 season.

Gleeson was called up by Andy Farrell for the Ireland senior squad last October but missed out on the November internationals due to injury.