Jacques Nienaber hails rapid rise of Leinster breakout star Joshua Kenny

Jacques Nienaber has hailed the rapid rise of Joshua Kenny as anticipation grows that Leinster’s latest breakout talent will be named on Wednesday in Ireland’s Six Nations squad.

The 22-year-old winger is a product of the now defunct Ireland men’s Sevens programme and only made his provincial debut in October.

However, after scoring eight tries in seven appearances – including two on his Champions Cup debut against La Rochelle earlier this month – the Enniskerry man has quickly put himself in contention for selection in Andy Farrell’s squad.

There is less certainty surrounding a quartet of Leinster players carrying injuries. Tadhg Furlong (calf), Robbie Henshaw (knee), Tommy O’Brien (calf) and Jimmy O’Brien (hamstring) all suffered problems during Saturday’s Champions Cup win away to Bayonne and underwent scans on Monday.

Furlong, at least, is expected to recover in time for the championship opener against France on February 5th, while Kenny’s emergence has provided a welcome feelgood story following a difficult November for Ireland.

“We all know the story,” said Nienaber, Leinster’s defence coach. “He’s been a sponge. Fair play to him, he’s worked incredibly hard. Experience does matter, but the only way you get experience is through exposure.”

Kenny admitted to Leinster staff after Saturday’s victory that he had never previously played in such wet conditions.

“It was very treacherous conditions, but that’s the learning,” said Nienaber. “He’s been to a hostile environment, with the crowd on top of you and it’s difficult to hear the calls. He’s going from strength to strength, but he’s not the finished product yet. He’d be the first to acknowledge that.”

Is Kenny ready for a potential Six Nations debut in Paris? Nienaber explained why he won’t offer his opinion on that.

“Do I think he’s good enough to play against La Rochelle and Bayonne? Yes, that’s why we picked him,” he said. “But I can’t say about Ireland because I don’t know their style or their game plan.

“What Ireland needs from a winger and what we need at Leinster might not be aligned. That’s a question best suited for Andy. He knows what he needs.”

Leinster’s injury concerns mirror those facing the national side, but Nienaber expressed confidence in Farrell’s ability to manage the challenge.

“If you look at Andy’s win percentage, he has the highest win record among coaches of the top five nations,” he said. “He understands how to win. He knows what he’s doing and he has the whole country to select from.”

Attention now turns back to domestic matters, with Leinster returning to URC action against Connacht on Saturday.

But European glory remains the province’s obsession and Leo Cullen’s charges are third seeds for the Champions Cup knock-out stages and have landed on the easier side of the draw.

“Somebody mentioned there that we’re playing Edinburgh in the last 16,” Nienaber said. “Listen, for me the most important thing is let’s get out of the group and get into a round of 16.

“There are no easy games in knock-out rugby. Teams are there because they deserve to be. It’s best against the best and it’s a one-off chance. You can’t fix it if you mess it up, you’re out.”